The bitcoin crash of the last few days threw the entire crypto into a frenzy as many in a bid to cut losses sold all their crypto assets in a panic and others gnash their teeth online due to unquantifiable losses. A report by Bybt reveals that on May 19 there was over $8.6 billion worth of liquidations. In the wake of the crash, cryptocurrency lost nearly $1 Trillion of its market cap. Most exchanges including top-tier ones like Binance, Gemini, Huobi, and Coinbase also experienced outages due to the abnormal surge in trading volume as investors scampered to sell their assets. Once again, reopening the longstanding debate about whether or not cryptocurrencies can be trusted as a long-term store of value.