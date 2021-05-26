Rally For NYS To Transform Child Care

New York State Assembly Children and Families Chair Andrew Hevesi and advocates and providers from Empire State Campaign for Child Care and Winning Beginning NY came together on Tuesday, May 18 in a rally in MacDonald Park in Forest Hills to celebrate the game-changing investments made in early care and education in the FY 2021-2022 Budget. Through the use of Federal funding from the American Rescue Plan and previous rounds of federal stimulus funding, as well as a tax increase on the highest income New Yorkers, the FY 2021-2022 New York State Budget takes large steps to expand access to child care subsidies, decrease parent costs for child care, equalize subsidy eligibility requirements throughout the state and expand Universal Pre-Kindergarten.