Angelina Jolie’s back. After a decade out of the limelight, the Hollywood iconoclast plays the lead in the action thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead. It is a welcome return – though it may be a somewhat reluctant one for Jolie. A “change in my family situation” – as she tactfully put it, in an apparent reference to her split from Brad Pitt – meant she had to be home with her family for longer stretches of time. No longer able to commit to the longer behind-the-camera projects she has embraced over the past decade, she returned to shorter-term acting...