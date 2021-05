KEY ACTION: Approved a one-year limited contract for Northwest Primary School Principal James LaRiccia. DISCUSSION: The approval was a change from the original indications of not renewing LaRiccia’s contract. After more than an hour in executive session, the school board returned to open session and voted unanimously to extend his tenure for another year. No information was provided about what criteria was being considered other than a reference from an audience member that there had been some anonymous concerns and complaints.