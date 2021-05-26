newsbreak-logo
Fayetteville, NC

Memorial Day Schedules and Opening of Pools

 3 days ago

(Fayetteville, N.C.) — The City of Fayetteville’s government administrative offices, including City Hall, are closed on Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day. Please observe the following schedules for resident service-focused departments:

Solid Waste

Garbage and yard waste for Monday, May 31, will be collected on Wednesday, June 2. Recycling will be collected on its regularly scheduled pickup on Monday, May 31.

Parks & Recreation

  • Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks & Recreation administrative offices will observe the Memorial Day holiday.
  • Recreation centers will be closed.
  • Parks, trails, and green space areas will remain open.
  • Splash Pads will operate from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Pools will open for the season beginning at noon on Memorial Day and operate under an abbreviated schedule with limited occupancy.
  • Open 12:00 - 2:30 p.m.
  • Scheduled closing for cleaning and disinfection 2:30 - 3:30 p.m.
  • Re-open 3:30 - 6:00 p.m.

Fayetteville Area System of Transit (FAST)

FAST will operate on a regular schedule from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 31.

###

Fayetteville has received the All-America City Award from the National Civic League three times. As of the 2010 census it had a population of 200,564, It is the 6th-largest city in North Carolina. Fayetteville is in the Sandhills in the western part of the Coastal Plain region, on the Cape Fear River.

