Dog that killed Norwich infant euthanized
Norwich — A pit bull-Labrador dog that attacked a baby earlier this month was euthanized on Wednesday, Norwich police said. According to a police news release, the owner of Shottas, the 7-year-old dog, transferred ownership to the Norwich police on May 20. On May 10, police said at the time, the dog jumped on an adult, who was holding a baby, and attacked the baby. The child suffered "multiple traumatic injuries," police said, and was pronounced dead at the scene.www.theday.com