newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Oregon churches face challenge of vaccination checks

By Tim Gordon KGW News
Argus Observer Online
 3 days ago

It is the first Sunday since Oregon changed its mask guidelines to require proof of vaccination before being unmasked indoors. It appears many churches around Portland are deciding how best to deal with the guidelines, while some are disregarding them altogether. At St. Mary's Cathedral, it's a Sunday Mass, with...

www.argusobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
Portland, OR
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episcopal Church#Christian Church#Baptism#State Police#Kgw#St Mary S Cathedral#Vaccine Checks#Guidelines#Church Guidance#Medical#State Guidance#People#Proof#Personal Worship#Holy Work#Masks#Face#Social Distancing#Mass#Nw Portland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Religion
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Portland COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Portland: 1. 5253 SE 82nd Ave #27 (503) 477-8453; 2. 7901 SE Powell Blvd STE K (503) 384-2475; 3. 3131 SE Milwaukie Ave 503-234-3488; 4. 8145 SE 17th Ave (503) 382-2253; 5. 105 NW 13th Ave (503) 327-0233; 6. 345 SW Harrison St (503) 327-0234; 7. 9401 NE Cascades Pkwy (971) 230-1931; 8. 939 SW Morrison St (503) 290-5362; 9. 3031 SE Powell Blvd (503) 231-4756; 10. 4849 NE 138th Ave 503-257-3935; 11. 7555 SW Barbur Blvd (503) 452-3033; 12. 14700 SE Division St (503) 762-4436; 13. 6615 NE Glisan St (503) 797-6973; 14. 1111 NE 102nd Ave (503) 255-5494; 15. 3805 SE Hawthorne Blvd (503) 872-3333; 16. 7404 N Interstate Ave (503) 286-6784; 17. 6850 N Lombard St (503) 240-2733; 18. 7700 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy (503) 203-4033; 19. 100 NW 20th Pl (503) 721-4133; 20. 3030 NE Weidler St (503) 280-1333; 21. 13 NW 23rd Pl (503) 226-6211; 22. 240 NW Lost Springs Terrace #36 (503) 596-3565; 23. 7525 SW Barnes Rd (503) 203-5951; 24. 5544 E Burnside St (503) 239-7710; 25. 622 SW Alder St 503-226-6791; 26. 4346 NE Cully Blvd 503-288-0836; 27. 11190 SW Barnes Rd 503-526-9121; 28. 514 NE 181st Ave 503-661-6991; 29. 16401 SE Division St 503-762-1491; 30. 600 NW 10th Ave 503-227-4835; 31. 6901 NE Sandy Blvd 503-280-1212; 32. 4515 SE Woodstock Blvd 503-771-8180; 33. 13485 NW Cornell Rd 503-350-2086; 34. 1100 NE Broadway 503-528-0506; 35. 8330 N Ivanhoe St 503-205-1600; 36. 1010 SW Jefferson St 503-205-1860; 37. 1303 NW Lovejoy St 503-205-6751; 38. 2800 SE Hawthorne Blvd 503-232-3930; 39. 8145 SW Barbur Blvd 503-452-6212; 40. 3527 SE 122nd Ave 503-760-6688; 41. 5920 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd 503-288-3272; 42. 5415 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy 503-246-2842; 43. 451 NE 181st Ave 503-667-9878; 44. 5850 NE Prescott St 503-284-7268; 45. 4816 NW Bethany Blvd 503-439-9014; 46. 9159 SE 82nd Ave 503-771-1386; 47. 13470 NW Cornell Rd 503-646-3438; 48. 9855 SW Capitol Hwy 503-245-4690; 49. 7070 NE Sandy Blvd 503-484-1328; 50. 17979 NE Glisan St 503-251-8995; 51. 940 SE Cesar Estrada Chavez Blvd 503-238-6053; 52. 3 NE 82nd Ave 503-408-0729; 53. 3909 SE Holgate Blvd 503-777-2893; 54. 4325 SE 82nd Ave 503-775-9603; 55. 2103 W Burnside St 503-295-6480; 56. 2829 N Lombard St 503-737-0317; 57. 6116 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd 503-282-0689; 58. 7280 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy 503-296-7454; 59. Mixed Use Building in Portland, OR, USA, 1620 NE Grand Ave 503-493-2715; 60. 12335 NE Glisan St 503-256-2932; 61. 5420 NE 33rd Ave 971-230-0153; 62. 4200 SE 82nd Ave 503-788-0200; 63. 1123 N Hayden Meadows Dr 503-205-8844;
Portland, ORInhabitat.com

Reducing and reusing via green burials in a Portland cemetery

New Jersey-based real estate developer Ed Bixby never expected to get into the cemetery business. But when he and his mother were visiting his infant brother’s grave at Steelmantown Cemetery in Upper Township, New Jersey, they were horrified by the state of the grounds. Bixby told the owner he wanted the cemetery cleaned up, or he would buy it. The owner sold him Steelmantown for a dollar in 2007. Fourteen years later, Bixby is a cemeterian who owns four historic cemeteries and is president of the Green Burial Council.
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Open mic vigils in Portland will create ‘chain reaction of acknowledgment’ for those who have died

Just before the coronavirus pandemic threw most of the world into a series of lockdowns, Andre Middleton lost an uncle to an overdose. Though the death of his uncle was devastating, Middleton, the executive director of Friends of Noise, a youth arts nonprofit, said he was able to grieve his uncle in ways that helped process the loss -- he viewed the body and celebrated his uncle’s life.
Oregon Statenbc16.com

Keep Oregon Green: Fireworks

Fireworks are banned from public lands managed by the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management - and the City of Eugene further restricts legal fireworks use to just 4 days per year. The State of Oregon maintains guides to what is legal and what is illegal when it comes...
Portland, ORoregontoday.net

COVID-19 Cases & Deaths, May 17

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (6), Clackamas (100), Clatsop (6), Columbia (5), Coos (5), Crook (11), Deschutes (68), Douglas (10), Grant (13), Harney (2), Hood River (4), Jackson (39), Jefferson (8), Josephine (10), Klamath (35), Lake (3), Lane (46), Lincoln (4), Linn (29), Malheur (5), Marion (60), Morrow (3), Multnomah (120), Polk (14), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (17), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (70) and Yamhill (10). Oregon’s 2,573rd COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on April 12 and died on May 10 at Portland VA Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,574th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on April 3 and died on April 18 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, WA. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,575th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man from Grant County who tested positive on May 6 and died on May 12 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,576th COVID-19 death is a 104-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on May 5 and died on May 9 at her residence. She had no underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,577th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 17 and died on May 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,578th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on May 13 and died on May 13 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,579th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 14 and died on April 24 at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,580th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 10 and died on May 9 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,581st COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on April 29 and died on May 12 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,582nd COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man from Curry County who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 10 at Bay Area Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Note: Updated information is known about Oregon’s 2,555th death. She is a 67-year-old woman from Benton County. She was originally reported as a Linn County resident.
Warm Springs, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

Legislators join cause to help Warm Springs tribes

Local mutual aid orgs con.tinue to solicit donations to aid Indigenous neighbors.After a year that only increased the plight of underrepresented communities, legislation is in the works to provide support for the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs. For thousands of Indigenous people of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, basic resources like water have been lacking for quite some time. The reservation has been in crisis for years, suffering from low water pressure because of the failing of a 40-year-old water treatment plant. As much as 60% of the reservation has low water pressure at any given time, which...
Portland, OR987thebull.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Lines Are Back

The COVID-19 vaccine lines are back. This comes as about 200,000 Oregon children are newly eligible. Sunday at the Oregon Convention Center, some families had to wait more than an hour. Lines stretched outside the building. It was the first weekend day the mass vaccination clinic was open, since federal and state experts approved vaccinations for ages 12 to 15. Organizers estimate they gave out about 7,200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Portland, ORThe Portland Mercury

Covid Bitch

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I've been the face of the business during this entire bitch of a year+. You have stayed at home but wouldn't let me work from home (it wouldn't have required much and would have prevented my more-than-usual sick days because I didn't want to subject anyone else to a possible cold). Now you want me to ask for proof of vaccinations. You pooh-pooh my anxiety over this, just as you did when I was concerned about the office-mate who wouldn't wear a mask and came to the office feeling crappy and *weirdly* had covid. I'm moving on after I use up all of my vacation time.
Portland, ORThe Portland Mercury

Covid Dickhead Company

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. The CDC says follow the science and mask, so jump on the train. The CDC says the science has changed, people now wonder if they are masking decisions that...
Oregon StateKTVZ

Oregon Daybook

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Monday, May. 17. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover. Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook...
Oregon Statecorvallisadvocate.com

Abra Lee Talks Black Women in Gardening

Abra Lee, a speaker, writer and founder of Conquer the Soil, will summon her experience for a presentation May 18 sponsored by Oregon State University Extension Service Master Gardeners. The free talk – The Culture of Gardening with Abra Lee: The Work is in Our Hands – takes place at noon via...
Washington StateKTVZ

Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

Kent police investigate fatal shooting at hookah lounge. KENT, Wash. (AP) — Kent police are investigating a fatal shooting at a hookah lounge that occurred early Sunday. Police arrived at North Washington Ave. following a 911 call of a shooting inside the Lux Hookah Lounge. The initial caller provided little information and hung up without answering questions. When police arrived they found a 28-year-old man from Auburn with multiple gunshot wounds. They tried to revive him until medics arrived, but the victim did not survive. A second man, a 23-year-old Kent man, was shot in the hand and is in stable condition.
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Coronavirus updates Monday: Weekly Oregon cases down 15.5%

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this daily update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,279 new cases. That's...