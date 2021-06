A Community Food Drive to benefit the Danbury Food Collaborative and its member pantries will be held in the parking lot of BJ’s Wholesale Club on Saturday, from 9 am to 3 pm. The shelves at local food pantries need to be restocked, as the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic left many people in need of food over the past year. While many families are starting to get back on their feet after job losses last March, the pantries are still struggling to recover from what was a year of unprecedented demand. It is a drive-through donation process. Volunteers will remove donations from the trunk of donors’ vehicles in BJ’s parking lot. Look for the Food Drive signs as you enter the parking lot. Those who prefer to make a monetary donation can visit the Danbury Food Collaborative website at www.uwwesternct.org/danburyfoodcollaborative.