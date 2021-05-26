Police Urge Caution After Black Bear Sightings In Fairfield County

Police are warning residents that there have been numerous sightings of black bears in the Trumbull area. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Diginatur

Police in one Fairfield County town are urging caution to residents after numerous bear sightings.

The first sighting took place on Friday, May 21 when a black bear was busy getting into garbage cans and birdfeeders in the Barnswallow Drive and Scenic Hill Road of Trumbull, Lt. Brian Weir of the Trumbull Police said.

On Wednesday morning, May 26, 2021, the Trumbull Police Department and Animal Control Office received reports of bear sightings on Deer Run Drive and Putting Green Road where a bear was seen getting very close to a home, and another moving near a residential swimming pool, Weir said.

In addition, there have been several bear sightings in Trumbull to include the Indian Ledge Park and the Tashua areas of town, he added.

"One of these reports stated that a bear even went onto a deck while the resident was outside cooking on a grill," Weir said.

There has been more than one bear observed in these areas, one of which was spotted with small cubs. Another had previously been tagged with #211, and was known to have been in the West Hartford area.

Nobody has been injured or made contact with the bear, but residents are strongly urged to be aware of these circumstances and to take precautions, Weir said.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has been notified of the incidents and has even assigned a bear biologist to work together on these matters.

As usual, police and DEEP officials are reminding residents to watch small pets and children when bears have been seen in the area.

They also recommend locking garbage cans removing bird feeders.

If you see a bear report it to the police department at 203- 261-3665 or to DEEP at their sighting website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.