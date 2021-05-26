newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield County, CT

Police Urge Caution After Black Bear Sightings In Fairfield County

By Kathy Reakes
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PxGKB_0aCNChtD00
Police are warning residents that there have been numerous sightings of black bears in the Trumbull area. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Diginatur

Police in one Fairfield County town are urging caution to residents after numerous bear sightings.

The first sighting took place on Friday, May 21 when a black bear was busy getting into garbage cans and birdfeeders in the Barnswallow Drive and Scenic Hill Road of Trumbull, Lt. Brian Weir of the Trumbull Police said.

On Wednesday morning, May 26, 2021, the Trumbull Police Department and Animal Control Office received reports of bear sightings on Deer Run Drive and Putting Green Road where a bear was seen getting very close to a home, and another moving near a residential swimming pool, Weir said.

In addition, there have been several bear sightings in Trumbull to include the Indian Ledge Park and the Tashua areas of town, he added.

"One of these reports stated that a bear even went onto a deck while the resident was outside cooking on a grill," Weir said.

There has been more than one bear observed in these areas, one of which was spotted with small cubs. Another had previously been tagged with #211, and was known to have been in the West Hartford area.

Nobody has been injured or made contact with the bear, but residents are strongly urged to be aware of these circumstances and to take precautions, Weir said.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has been notified of the incidents and has even assigned a bear biologist to work together on these matters.

As usual, police and DEEP officials are reminding residents to watch small pets and children when bears have been seen in the area.

They also recommend locking garbage cans removing bird feeders.

If you see a bear report it to the police department at 203- 261-3665 or to DEEP at their sighting website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
101K+
Followers
19K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, CT
City
Trumbull, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
West Hartford, CT
Trumbull, CT
Crime & Safety
Fairfield County, CT
Lifestyle
Trumbull, CT
Pets & Animals
Trumbull, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Pets & Animals
Fairfield County, CT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Black Bear#Swimming Pool#County Police#Bird Feeders#Numerous Bear Sightings#Caution#Scenic Hill Road#Green Road#Ledge Park#Precautions#Lt Brian Weir#Birdfeeders#Garbage Cans#Drive#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Woodland Park, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Fire Ravages Woodland Park Mulch Plant

UPDATE: Firefighters doused a blaze Friday night that severely damaged a Woodland Park plant that produces compost and dyed mulches. The fire at Environmental Renewal behind the Route 46 Best Buy broke out in back of the complex shortly before 10:30 p.m. It was fully involved in minutes, responders said.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Daily Voice

CT Man Accused Of Attempting To Hit Cop With Vehicle, Police Say

A Connecticut man who was allegedly found passed out in his vehicle from drugs and then attempted to run over a Connecticut State trooper has been arrested. Hartford County resident Steve Kaminski, age 35, of Enfield, was arrested on On Tuesday, May 25, on a warrant for the incident that took place on Friday, April 30 in front of the Home Depot in Enfield.
Fairfield County, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Suspect In Fairfield County Shooting Apprehended

A Fairfield County man wanted for a shooting in March was taken into custody by US Marshals with the help of local agencies. Eugene McKnight, age 37, was arrested on a warrant around 5:30 a.m., Thursday, May 27, in Norwalk nabbed by the Marshals, along with the Norwalk Police Department, the Bridgeport Police, and the Connecticut Department of Probation.
Burlington County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

1 Dead In Florence Township Fire

One person died in a Burlington County house fire Friday night, officials said. Firefighters were called to the 300 block of Broad Street in Florence just before 9:30 p.m., where flames shot through the second floor windows, police said. An unidentified resident was found dead as firefighters were knocking down...
Reading, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

74-Year-Old Man Dead In Reading Fire (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

A 74-year-old man died in a Reading fire overnight, the Berks County Coroner announced. Eustaquio Torres Cruz was rescued from the building at 327 Linden St., after the blaze broke out around 12:30 a.m., Acting Berks County Coroner Jonn Hollenbach said. He was and rushed to a local hospital, where...