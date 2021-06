As a graduate of WIZO Haifa Academy, Arava Polak designs wedding dresses for the aristocratic bride with a soft, feminine, and globally appealing aesthetic. In her collections, including “White Reflections,” Arava begins with a minimalist design and reinterprets the gown with avant-garde touches and stunning fabrics. From hand-embroidered laces to color palettes of nude and ivory, every bridal gown from the Arava Polak brand is a couture creation of the utmost quality. We asked the designer to share more about her recent White Reflections collection, which is filled with delicate details and an unmistakable air of sensuality.