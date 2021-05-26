newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jackson & Brown Connect Often at OTA

By Todd Karpovich
russellstreetreport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussell Street Report Camp Notes Jackson & Brown Connect Often at OTA. Lamar Jackson was among about 80 players that showed up for the Ravens’ first OTAs this week. Jackson was sharp most of the day, throwing the ball in the middle of the field and outside the numbers. His favorite target was Hollywood Brown, who made several leaping grabs and ran past the secondary several times.

russellstreetreport.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alejandro Villanueva
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ota#American Football#Left Guard#Offensive Guard#Ota Lamar Jackson#Gm#Passes#Center#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Late for Work 5/17: Ravens Could See Production Early and Often From Rookie Class

Ravens Could See Early Production From Rookie Class. Despite having one of the oldest rosters in the NFL, the Ravens could see immediate production from their rookie class. "The Ravens value experience and production at the NFL level when it comes to giving out snaps," Ravens Wire's Kevin Ostreicher wrote. "... [B]ut in most cases talent is talent, regardless of age. The Ravens' 2021 draft class has plenty of skill, and there could be more immediate contributions from them as opposed to years prior with different Baltimore draft classes.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

What’s the ceiling for the Baltimore Ravens passing game?

We all know how well the Baltimore Ravens can run the football, but our question now is how well can they pass it with all its new assets?. When one thinks of the Baltimore Ravens offense their mind instantaneously fixates on the run game. It’s hard not to, considering not only the team’s recent success in that department but also its fortunes throughout the franchise’s history. Studs like Jamal Lewis and Ray Rice had extremely productive years running the ball for Baltimore and now the team has guys like Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins manning the backfield. Heck, the team even has a dual-threat quarterback with Lamar Jackson, who is already on his way to being one of the greatest mobile quarterbacks ever. We’ve also seen plenty of vets run through (pun intended) and have career years like Justin Forsett and Mark Ingram. Better yet, some guys are made relevant because of the Ravens like Terrance West and Alex Collins. Honestly, if you love running the football and/or you’re a running back, the Baltimore Ravens are definitely the team for you.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson has been proving critics wrong

With critics since day one, Lamar Jackson has been out to prove them all wrong. They may still question him, but Jackson keeps exceeding expectations. As if it wasn’t already obvious, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the best player on the team. Jackson is no stranger to breaking records and is considered one of the best rushing quarterbacks ever in the NFL. After taking over for former quarterback Joe Flacco in week eight 2018, Jackson became the most sensational player around the league. The former NFL MVP does things on the field that many can’t duplicate.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

5 Thoughts: Steelers Schedule is All Challenges, But Not Unbeatable

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2021 regular season schedule is here, and it came with some concern. Not only do the Steelers have the toughest strength of schedule in the NFL, but they face three MVP quarterbacks, a Rookie of the Year quarterback, and some up-and-comers every NFL team should take seriously.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Why Marquise Brown is going to have a Pro Bowl 2021 season

The Baltimore Ravens’ top receiver in the 2021 season is going to be a player they didn’t add this offseason. Marquise Brown is going to have a career year in the offense. There were two big winners of the 2021 NFL Draft class in terms of the Baltimore Ravens. First, Lamar Jackson got taken care of. Jackson. The Ravens added two receivers after signing Sammy Watkins before the draft. The offensive line also got tended to as well.
NFLnbcboston.com

Patriots-Bucs One of Biggest Games on NFL 2021 Full Schedule

Patriots-Bucs one of biggest games on NFL 2021 full schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The 2021 NFL schedule was released Wednesday and it’s filled with many circle-the-date-on-the-calendar matchups. Whether it involves players facing their former team, an intriguing rookie QB battle or a highly-anticipated rematch or Tom Brady...
NFLNBC Washington

Ravens Sign Lamar Jackson's High School Teammate WR Donte Sylencieux

Ravens sign Jackson’s high school teammate WR Sylencieux originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Ravens are hoping to tap into a connection from Lamar Jackson’s high school days, signing free-agent wide receiver Donte Sylencieux after the fellow Boynton Beach Community High School product went undrafted last month. Sylencieux, who...
NFLraidersbeat.com

Raiders DC Gus Bradley Has Short but Impressive Resume Against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens

The NFL’s week one schedule was released on Wednesday and the Raiders will open the season hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. The Ravens are a tough draw for the Raiders, especially considering Las Vegas will have to face Lamar Jackson with a defensive scheme that will be new to most of the players under defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.
NFLPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens’ 2021 schedule has five prime-time games, including crucial rematches vs. Chiefs and Browns

The Ravens won’t have to wait long to see where they stand in the AFC’s pecking order. Neither will national TV audiences. A Week 2 rematch with the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs highlights a 2021 Ravens schedule with five prime-time games, all against potential conference contenders; seven 2020 playoff teams; and a challenging end-of-season stretch, punctuated by a finale against ...
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Transcripts: Ravens Rookie Minicamp - Day Two

Opening statement: "[It's] good to see you guys. We're into the … We just finished the second practice of our rookie minicamp. It's been great to get back on the grass. The guys are excited to be here. The coaches are excited to coach. We had good meetings. We had two good practices, and it's just a good plus. We like the guys. We're just getting started. I feel like they're getting hit with a firehouse right now, in terms of information and expectations, but they're handling it very well. They're great guys. Really, it's just the time to put the work in and go from here."
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens News 5/10: Shoulder Chips and more

In terms of helping the Ravens win immediately, Villanueva is a better option than any tackle they could have added via the draft. His age (32) means the Ravens will need to find a younger answer soon, but his track record foretells a solid 2021. No apprenticeship necessary. With veteran...
NFL98online.com

The Baltimore Ravens release the 2021 Schedule

During the NFL’s 2021 regular season, the Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to play five primetime games, including three at M&T Bank Stadium and two on the road. The Ravens will also play three (at Las Vegas in Week 1, at Detroit in Week 3 and at Denver in Week 4) of their first four games on the road.
NFLYardbarker

Ravens sign undrafted receiver with key Lamar Jackson connection

The Baltimore Ravens are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to find receivers for Lamar Jackson to throw to. The Ravens announced nine undrafted rookie signings on Thursday, and one of those players is Donte Sylencieux, a wide receiver out of Graceland University. Sylencieux is notable because he was Jackson’s favorite target when they played together at Boynton Beach Community High School, where Sylencieux caught 10 touchdown passes from Jackson.
NFLbaltimorenews.net

Five Things to Look For in 2021 Schedule Release

The wait is almost over. The complete 2021 Ravens schedule will be released at about 7:45 p.m., when we'll finally stop guessing and see the 17-game slate in its entirety. Here are five things to look for as we anticipate how the Ravens' 2021 schedule will unfold:. When will the...
NFLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Bears-Bengals, Andy Dalton Reunion Highlights 2021 NFL Schedule

Bears-Bengals, Andy Dalton reunion highlights 2021 NFL schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2021 NFL schedule was released Wednesday and it’s filled with many circle-the-date-on-the-calendar matchups. Whether it involves players facing their former team, an intriguing rookie QB battle or a highly-anticipated rematch or Tom Brady versus Bill...
NFLbaltimorenews.net

Late for Work 5/13: Ravens Have the NFL's Quirkiest Schedule

Prior to yesterday's release of the 2021 NFL schedule, we knew the Ravens have one of the toughest slates. Now we know they have the quirkiest. "Last year's schedule produced some oddities that are usually avoided, like the five teams that played three straight road games and the 10 teams that had three straight home contests," NFL.com's Judy Battista wrote. "This season, the quirkiest schedule belongs to the Baltimore Ravens, who play four games in a row at home beginning in Week 5 and have a bye week in between. After an Oct. 3 tilt in Denver, the Ravens will sleep in their own beds until they leave for a Nov. 11 game in Miami."