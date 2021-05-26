newsbreak-logo
French Lick, IN

Spirits of French Lick bourbon receives national recognition

By Free Press Staff
duboiscountyfreepress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Spirits Council of Tasters (ASCOT) honors Spirits of French Lick with 2021 Tasting and Marketing + Design Awards. ASCOT Awards is an international competition created by spirits personality and veteran tasting judge Fred Minnick. The competition provides a unique opportunity for distillers to have their products recognized through Fred’s Dash Radio show, YouTube channel, social media, news articles, newsletters, and festivals.

