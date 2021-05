Jason Isbell is a man known to many. You don’t spend your life in the spotlight, making music, performing for large crowds, and winning the most prestigious awards in the music industry without making a few fans here and there. He’s one of the most talented musicians in the world, and he’s currently making headlines because he’s headlining the 2021 Railbird Festival. Now is your chance to get to know him a little more personally as we dive into his life before music and behind the scenes.