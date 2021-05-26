Weekly Dose Of Mansplaining Tweets (May 26, 2021)

It's time to address the fact that not all mansplainers are male-identifying. Anyone has the potential to be a mansplainer. It's quite a simple feat. All you have to do is insert your opinion when literally nobody asked. You can start by giving someone a glance, then assume that they are thirsty for information that only you can provide, and then go ahead and proceed to murder their ears with this unsolicited information. They may not appear appreciative in the moment, but surely they will thank you later via Twitter, just like these people.