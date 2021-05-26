Kelly Clarkson’s talk show to take over slot held by Ellen DeGeneres

Here is an important fact of American culture: If you are going to quit your job simply because you’re tired of it, you do not ask Oprah Winfrey to do your exit interview. If you are super-famous, as Ellen DeGeneres is, you might ask Savannah Guthrie, as Ellen DeGeneres did, but Oprah remains the goddess of difficult life transitions. If you need to take on the royal family, offer a mass apology, explain your side of a very messy situation or receive a public benediction, you talk to Oprah.