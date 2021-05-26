Cancel
Coaldale town council passes mill rate bylaw highlighted by 3rd consecutive year of no residential tax increases

By Contributed
prairiepost.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoaldale Town Council unanimously passed the property tax bylaw stipulating a zero percent residential municipal tax rate increase in 2021. “The 0% increase was requested by Council in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and related financial relief measures,” said Coaldale Mayor Kim Craig. “This marks the third consecutive year of zero percentage tax increases in Coaldale. On top of this, one of our strategic priorities this Council term has been growing our non-residential tax base and we’re very proud of the tremendous growth in commercial and industrial investment we’ve been able to attract to the community over the past few years.”

