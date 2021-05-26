Coaldale town council passes mill rate bylaw highlighted by 3rd consecutive year of no residential tax increases

Groton — The Town Council on Tuesday set the tax rate for fiscal year 2022 at 25.98 mills, an increase of 0.87 mill over the current tax rate of 25.11 mills. The tax rate increase means that a homeowner with a home assessed at $100,000 who currently pays $2,511 in taxes would pay $87 more in taxes, or $2,598, in fiscal year 2022, according to an analysis provided by the town. A homeowner with a home assessed at $200,000 who currently pays $5,022 in taxes would pay $174 more in taxes, or $5,196, under the new tax rate next year. A homeowner with a home assessed at $300,000 who currently pays $7,533 in taxes would pay $261 more in taxes, or $7,794, next year.