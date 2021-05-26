Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Authors Talk ‘All Things Must Pass Away: Harrison, Clapton, and Other Assorted Love Songs’ Book

By Greg Brodsky
bestclassicbands.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Harrison and Eric Clapton are the subject of a 2021 book, All Things Must Pass Away: Harrison, Clapton, and Other Assorted Love Songs, about their legendary and tumultuous friendship that shaped not only their respective lives and careers but the shifting face of rock music itself in the early 1970s. The title, from renowned Beatles expert Ken Womack and music historian Jason Kruppa, arrives July 20 via Chicago Review Press.

bestclassicbands.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duane Allman
Person
Phil Spector
Person
Rita Coolidge
Person
Klaus Voormann
Person
George Harrison
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
John Lennon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lead Guitar#Rock Music#Classic Songs#Cover Songs#The Beatles#Chicago Review Press#Dominos#Beatle Second Class#Atmp#Primal Therapy#Apple Jam#Sound Pictures#Book#Authors#Musicians#Best Classic Bands#Musical Director#Drummer Alan White#Songwriting#Plastic Ono Band
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
Related
Music987theshark.com

7 Classic Rock Songs for Mother’s Day

If your mother rocks, you’ll want to check out these seven classic rock songs in honor of Mother’s Day!. Queen - Tie Your Mother Down (Official Video) Taken from A Day At The Races, 1976.Click here to buy the DVD with this video at the Official Queen Store:http://www.queenonlinestore.comThe official 'Tie Yo...
EntertainmentAmerican Songwriter

Happy Mother’s Day, 2021: Our Favorite Songs about Mothers

Featuring songs by Tom Petty, John Lennon, The Beatles, Tom Waits, Peter Case, Eels, Paul McCartney, Merle Haggard, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Al Jolson & Rihanna. There’s a dream I keep having where my mama comes to me. And kneels down over by the window, and says a prayer for...
Musicexpressnews.com

Commentary: Even after 50 years, ex-Beatle Lennon still stirs the soul

It was a therapy session set to music — raw, naked and bitter. “Plastic Ono Band,” the first solo effort by an ex-Beatle, was painful to hear, the laments of a tortured man expressing his fear, rage and loneliness through the only outlet at his command — his art. Robert...
Music1029thebuzz.com

Flashback: The Beatles Release The ‘Let It Be’ Album

It was 51 years ago Saturday (May 8th, 1970) that the Beatles released what was technically their final album, Let It Be. Although the band's last album, Abbey Road had been released the previous fall, the Let It Be project — which began 16-months before its release — was issued nearly a month after Paul McCartney announced that the “Fab Four” had indeed split. The album served as the soundtrack to the film of the same name, which premiered in New York City on May 13th, 1970. The movie, which was shot in January 1969, was originally intended to be a TV special called Get Back featuring the group rehearsing for their first live show in over two years. The early rehearsals captured the group — along with John Lennon's soon-to-be wife Yoko Ono — clearly bored, with only Paul McCartney showing any real enthusiasm for the new material. The first part of the film shows the strain of the early morning sessions held in a cavernous soundstage at London's Twickenham film studios.
Public Healthwmmr.com

Eric Clapton Details ‘Disastrous’ Two Week Side Effects from COVID-19 Vaccine

Eric Clapton called his side effects from the AstraZeneca vaccine “disastrous” in a new letter shared by architect/noted anti-lockdown activist Robin Monotti Graziadei. Graziadei shared Clapton’s letter to him with permission from the guitarist to Telegram. In the letter, Clapton writes, “In February this year, before I learned about the nature of the vaccines, (and being 76 with ephezyma) I was in the avant garde. I took the first jab of AZ and straight away had severe reactions which lasted ten days, I recovered eventually and was told it would be twelve weeks before the second one…”
Celebritiesmyq105.com

Paul McCartney Honored with New Series of British Royal Mail Stamps

Paul McCartney has been honored by Royal Mail with a new series of stamps highlighting his solo career. The British Royal Mail stamp set features 12 different designs, with eight of the designs highlighting different album covers from Sir Paul’s solo career and four designs featuring photos of McCartney in the recording studio.
Farmington, MODaily Journal

Liverpool Legends returning to Centene Center

When Marty Scott was younger, he discovered his older sister’s Beatles’ records, took them and never gave them back to her. Little did he realize at the time that was the beginning of his fascination with The Beatles. Years later, Scott was singing some of lead guitarist George Harrison’s songs...
Visual Artthemusicuniverse.com

New John Lennon photography NFT collection detailed

Never-before-seen photographs of Lennon cinematically enhanced and created with AR-technology to be sold as an exclusive NFT collection. Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc., ImagineAR Inc., McCartney Multimedia Inc. and Oasis Digital Studios proudly announce a truly historical collaboration, in an effort to unveil new, never-before-seen photos of John Lennon drops for viewing today (Mon, May 10th), as part of an exclusive, first set collection of 15 photographic and animated NFTs with AR enhancements, that recount the original inspiration of Lennon’s Walls and Bridges album cover art. Music enthusiasts and John Lennon fans will be able to purchase this NFTs in two special groups, as originals, variations, and cinematics, starting May 19th, gaining digital ownership of a representation of a very personal time in his life. Majority of the photos have never been seen before and have been previously preserved as part of music history.
Entertainmentmusicfestnews.com

Great Musical Television: John & Yoko on Dick Cavett 1972

Great Musical Television: John & Yoko on Dick Cavett 1972. Great thanks to rock connoisseur Andre Moshenberg for hipping us to this great story from: The College of Rock and Roll Knowledge:. John Lennon and Yoko Ono made a guest appearance on ABC-TV’s Dick Cavett Show on May 11, 1972....
Musicbestclassicbands.com

When John Mayall’s ‘Blues Breakers with Eric Clapton’ Broke Down Boundaries

Like many who were swept up in the tidal wave of blues and R&B that engulfed England in the early to mid-’60s, John Mayall took his inspiration from such forebears as Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters, Willie Dixon, Robert Johnson and all the other artists that furthered seminal sounds spawned from the working fields of Mississippi, prior to a migration to the industrial environs of the Northeast. Mayall would go on to not only help introduce blues to Britain, but also to foster the careers of any number of aspiring musicians who would make a profound impact on the whole of the U.K.’s music scene in the decades that followed.
Petaluma, CAPetaluma 360

Former “Hardball” host Chris Matthews to take part in Copperfield’s Books author talk

Out and About: 8 things to see, stream, learn and do in Petaluma. On Thursday, June 3, writer Stacey Dennick will be discussing the topic of point-of-view as a writerly tool. Dennick teaches creative writing classes through Santa Rosa Junior College’s Older Adult Program. Among the ideas she’ll be sharing are how to pick the optimal POV for your story, how and why to include multiple points of view, and ways to create a distinct voice for each of your characters. This Zoom-based workshop, sponsored by Petaluma’s The Write Spot, begins at 6:30 p.m. No registration required. Visit the Write Spot website at TheWriteSpot.us for the link to the workshop.