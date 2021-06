BORON – The Boron Bobcats Varsity Baseball team captured their first win of the season when they played at home against the Mammoth Huskies on April 26th: in spite of very windy conditions, both baseball and softball teams were ready to hit the field. The Bobcats Varsity Baseball team came away from the game to beat Mammoth by a final score of 7-6 in favor of the ‘Cats; the ladies also won their game by a final score of 22-2; both teams traveled to Rosamond to play the Runners on April 29th where the baseball team came home with a loss by a final score of 8-6 and the softball team came home with a win by a final score of 14-9 in 7 innings. The Ladycats traveled to Tehachapi to take on the Warriors on April 30th and came home with a loss by a final score of 8-7. The baseball team is 1-3 overall and 2nd in the High Desert League and the softball team is 6-1 overall and in 1st the High Desert League when they travel to Frazier Mountain on May 3rd; scores in our next report.