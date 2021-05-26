Danny McBride developing Garbage Pail Kids animated series

Not long after the official trailer for Netflix's adaptation of Jeff Lemire's comic book series Sweet Tooth was released, Lemire shared a post showcasing the first time he met Christian Convery (Gus) as well as the time he spent with "Sweet Tooth's other two dads," Will Forte and director Jim Mickle. Set to premiere next month, the series introduces viewers to Gus- part deer, part boy- who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins. Now, Lemire is being joined by executive producers Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey (Team Downey) to explain how the comic book made the journey from page to screen and what makes the adaptation so special.