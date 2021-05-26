newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Danny McBride developing Garbage Pail Kids animated series

KXLY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanny McBride is developing a new animated series based on the Garbage Pail Kids. The 44-year-old actor, comedian, producer and director is heading up the project for HBO Max, which will see him transform the iconic TOPPS cards into an animated television series for the streaming service. Alongside Danny, David...

www.kxly.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Mcbride
Person
David Gordon Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Tv#Animated Series#Television Series#Pop Tv#Tornante Companies#Rough House Pictures#The Topps Company#Spire#Animated Tv Series#Producer#Parody#Comedian#Writers#Gross Out Humour#13 Year Old Jax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Topps
Related
TV & VideosCult of Mac

Apple TV+ Lisey’s Story trailer hints at spooky things to come from Stephen King

Master storyteller Stephen King (everything from It and The Shining to Misery and The Stand) is coming to Apple TV+ on June 4. More specifically, Lisey’s Story — one of the author’s most personal stories, and a rare adaptation he’s written the script for himself — is coming. And, from the look of the trailer, hopes should be pretty darn high.
Los Angeles, CAsyvnews.com

Filmaniacs: Animation isn't just for kids — and 'The Simpsons' prove it

Animation gets a bad rap. It’s generally considered immature and “just for kids.” It immediately conjures images of "Looney Tunes" and Disney when the term comes up; the word most often associated is “cartoon.”. Cartoons have a historical significance, originating as non-realistic or semi-realistic images used for satire, caricature and...
ComicsGeekTyrant

The Classic Detective Series COLUMBO Reimagined as an Anime

The classic 70s detective series Columbo, which starred Peter Falk as a homicide detective with the Los Angeles Police Department has been reimagined as an anime. If Columbo ever gets rebooted, anime looks like the perfect way to do it!. This little anime clip was created by British comedian Alasdair...
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix Just Added a Stoner Comedy 'Pineapple Express' Fans Will Love

Netflix is loading up its movie roster with some great new additions, and it just added a hilarious stoner comedy that Pineapple Express fans will love. Back in 2011, Pineapple Express co-stars Danny McBride and James Franco reteamed with the film's director, David Gordon Green, for Your Highness, a fantasy-adventure film with major stoner comedy elements. Notably, McBride and Franco's Pineapple Express co-star Seth Rogen did not join them for the film, but the cast did feature A-listers like Natalie Portman, Zooey Deschanel, and Justin Theroux.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Sweet Tooth EPs Robert Downey Jr. & Susan Downey Talk Netflix Series

Not long after the official trailer for Netflix's adaptation of Jeff Lemire's comic book series Sweet Tooth was released, Lemire shared a post showcasing the first time he met Christian Convery (Gus) as well as the time he spent with "Sweet Tooth's other two dads," Will Forte and director Jim Mickle. Set to premiere next month, the series introduces viewers to Gus- part deer, part boy- who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins. Now, Lemire is being joined by executive producers Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey (Team Downey) to explain how the comic book made the journey from page to screen and what makes the adaptation so special.
TV & VideosComing Soon!

Wish Dragon Trailer Previews Netflix & Sony’s Newest Animated Pic

Netflix has released the official Wish Dragon trailer for Sony Pictures Animation’s newest animated film, featuring John Cho as the voice of a wish-granting dragon named Long. The video features a young man who suddenly ends up with a magical teapot that will help him reconnect with his now-famous childhood best friend. The film was already theatrically release in China earlier this year and is now scheduled for global release on Friday, June 11, exclusively on Netflix. Check out the video in the player below along with the poster!
TV SeriesComicBook

Righteous Gemstones Season 2 Adds Jason Schwartzman, Eric Andre, and Eric Roberts to Cast

HBO comedy hit The Righteous Gemstones is getting some major new players for its second season. On Thursday, it was announced (via Variety) that Jason Schwartzman, Eric Roberts, and Eric Andre are all joining the series' cast in recurring roles, for what is currently lining up to be a nine-episode second season. Production on the new batch of episodes is reportedly currently underway.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Tom Hanks’ New Sci-Fi Movie Is Headed Straight To Streaming

When the Coronavirus pandemic first spread across the world, AppleTV+ stepped in to acquire the distribution rights to Tom Hanks‘ World War II drama Greyhound, and the actor admitted that he wasn’t too happy with the idea of his movies bypassing theaters entirely and getting sent straight to streaming. So,...
Comicsmxdwn.com

‘Ultraman’ Animated Film In Development at Netflix

Ultraman, the iconic super hero and the first tokusatsu hero launched by the Ultra Series and Tsuburaya Productions, is getting an animated film at Netflix with an all-new story. The Ultraman franchise has had a big last couple of years, with Netflix launching a successful anime series in 2019, as well as Marvel currently publishing a second comic book based on the franchise. According to Screen Rant, Tsuburaya Productions will soon be releasing the Shin Ultraman, which is being produced by Neon Genesis Evangelion’s Hideaki Anno.
TV Seriesasapland.com

Everything We Know About ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Season 2

Everything We Know About ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Season 2. This series is a black comedy which includes so much drama and comedy about a reverent family and whose first season was super amazing for everybody. Also, this series sometimes follows criminal activities with so many adventures also, they shared a...
TV SeriesComicBook

Sweet Tooth: Netflix Debuts Poster, Announces New Trailer Release Date

The world debut of Sweet Tooth is just over two weeks away, and Netflix is really starting to ramp up the show's marketing cycle. The platform released a teaser for the comic adaptation earlier this month and has now announced a full trailer will hit the internet on Monday. It's with this announcement an initial teaser poster for the show also arrived, showing Gus (Christian Convery) and Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) as they roam the post-apocalyptic wasteland.
TV SeriesIGN

NEW BATMAN ANIMATED SERIES COMING TO HBO MAX

HBO Max and Cartoon Network have greenlit a straight-to-series order for Batman: Caped Crusader, a new animated series based on the DC property. The show boasts a trio of powerhouse executive producers in Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, and Matt Reeves.
TV Seriesthenerdsofcolor

Hard NOC Life 218: The Animated Series

Dominic, Britney, and Keith break down all of the recently announced animated series, including a slate of DC series on HBO Max and a trio of Asian American-led series on Netflix. They also discuss Kevin Feige’s revelation that whitewashing is bad, and Dominic speaks with author Claire Light about her upcoming book, Monkey Around, and the pop culture relevance of the Monkey King.
Metropolis, ILsupermanhomepage.com

“My Adventures With Superman” Animated Series Announced

HBO Max and Cartoon Network announced today that they have ordered two seasons of a new animated series titled “My Adventures with Superman”. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, “My Adventures with Superman” introduces us to twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. Promising a mix of action, comedy and romance, the new series has received a two-season order from HBO Max and Cartoon Network, as announced this morning by Warner Bros.’ Head of Kids & Family Programming, Amy Friedman.
TV SeriesAnime News Network

Polygon Pictures Animates New Netflix Animated Series Mech Cadets

Netflix announced on Twitter a new series animated by Japanese studio Polygon Pictures titled Mech Cadets, based on Boom! Studios' Mech Cadet Yu comic books by Greg Pak and Takeshi Miyazawa. Aaron Lam is credited as the series' writer and executive producer. Netflix describes the series:. Fifty years in the...
TV & VideosSlate

Dan Harmon Is Making “The First Ever Animated Series Curated Entirely on the Blockchain”

At their upfront presentation on Monday, Fox announced that they are developing a television show the network describes as “the first ever animated series curated entirely on the blockchain,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. The show in question is Krapopolis, a comedy from Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon, and, fittingly enough for a technological wonder like the first animated series curated entirely on the blockchain, it’s set in ancient Greece. Let Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier explain:
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Peacock Developing First Adult Animated Series With Colony 2

Peacock is developing a new animated comedy series with brothers Seth & Josh Meyers called Colony 2 that’s all about one of the first space colony. The series is also being produced by Bento Box Entertainment and Universal Television. The report was first announced by Deadline, and the premise follows...
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Fear Street Teaser: R.L. Stine Adapt Ready to Haunt Netflix This July

If Netflix has its way, the month of July is one that will be filled with fear- Fear Street, to be precise. On Wednesday, the streaming service revealed that its' Leigh Janiak-directed adaptation of famed author R. L. Stine's popular book series will premiere on July 2 with the first of three weekly films serving as the episode-chapters in the story of a group of teens looking to find the truth behind their darkness within their town. With the tagline "Three Movies. Three Weeks. One Killer Story," the first week of July sees "Fear Street Part One: 1994" take the stage. Following that, "Fear Street Part Two: 1978" hits the streamer on July 9; with "Fear Street Part Three: 1666" wrapping up the trilogy on July 16. Now, fans of Stine's novels are being given a chance to check out how it's looking with a new teaser, along with a new preview image and overview for the first chapter, "Fear Street Part One: 1994":