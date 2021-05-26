See Indiana Jones in 4K for First Time in Wild New Box Set Trailer

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Even a franchise as universally beloved as the Indiana Jones movies is not without its polarizing reactions - and no, I am not talking about 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. I am, indeed, talking about the second film in the series (and the first, chronologically), 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, which puts Harrison Ford’s heroic archaeologist on an adventure so unexpectedly and controversially dark that it would inspire a major change within the film industry. To learn more about that and other secrets of the thrilling sequel/prequel to Raiders of the Lost Ark, feast your eyes on these behind-the-scenes facts, starting with the truth behind some of its most iconic sequences.