See Indiana Jones in 4K for First Time in Wild New Box Set Trailer

Raiders of the Lost Ark turns 40 this year, and Paramount is celebrating cinema's most iconic archaeologist-turned-adventurer with a new special-edition box set of all four Indiana Jones movies in crystal-clear 4K. To tease the release, the movie studio dropped an action-packed trailer featuring Harrison Ford's most memorable scenes from...

MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom: 13 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Raiders Sequel

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Even a franchise as universally beloved as the Indiana Jones movies is not without its polarizing reactions - and no, I am not talking about 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. I am, indeed, talking about the second film in the series (and the first, chronologically), 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, which puts Harrison Ford’s heroic archaeologist on an adventure so unexpectedly and controversially dark that it would inspire a major change within the film industry. To learn more about that and other secrets of the thrilling sequel/prequel to Raiders of the Lost Ark, feast your eyes on these behind-the-scenes facts, starting with the truth behind some of its most iconic sequences.
MoviesDen of Geek

Indiana Jones 5 Set Photos Tease Potential Last Crusade Script Connection

While Indiana Jones 5 has yet to officially begin production, Harrison Ford has arrived in the U.K. to film the next installment in the much-loved action adventure series. As is common with blockbusters of this size, pre-production has been underway for months, with crews working on the construction of some of the sets up that will be used in the film. Because of this, we have our first set photos from the Indiana Jones 5 production and, while they don’t tell us much about what we can expect from the upcoming film, they a) do make us very excited that this thing is finally happening and b) still get us theorizing about the details of Indy’s next adventure.
Moviescastleinsider.com

NEWS: ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Set To Begin Filming Soon

And, with even more films and series planned for 2021 , weve already got an update on a new movie set to hit the theaters in 2022! According to Deadline , Indiana Jones 5 will begin filming next week at various locations in the UK. They were originally set to begin filming in the summer of 2020 but experienced initial delays due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Though there isnt much known about what...
Indiana StateCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

INDIANA JONES Arrives In 4K Ultra HD Today And We're Celebrating With A Giveaway!

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Raiders of the Lost Ark, Paramount Home Entertainment is releasing all four movie adventures together for the first time in 4K Ultra HD with the Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection! Having first introduced audiences to the man with the hat on June 12, 1981, the lengendary hero continues to captivate new generations of fans.
Moviesbbcgossip.com

Indiana Jones 5 Is Going To Wild Length For Harrison Ford’s Stunts

Dr. Henry Jones Jr. (or Indiana Jones) has proven to be one of the greatest action heroes in all of cinema, and this is mostly due to his rough and tumble nature. As a result, a number of stunts are required for the character but, of course, the creatives also have to keep in mind that Harrison Ford is now 78, which could make things a bit more challenging for production. But it looks like they’ve found at least one way to remedy the situation. Set photos, shared by a Twitter user, seem to show that Ford’s stunt double is wearing a mask made to look like the actor’s face.
Movieswopular.com

Harrison Ford Is Back In The Hat In New Indiana Jones 5 Set Photo

Harrison Ford has been spotted on set for Indiana Jones 5, with the actor seen sporting some familiar duds. Seeing Raiders of the Lost Ark in Theaters Has Me Excited for Indiana Jones 5. Getting to see Raiders of the Lost Ark in theaters was an interesting experience. The post...
Movieswmgk.com

Win a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray of the Indiana Jones 4 Movie Collection

Get registered for a chance to win a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray of the Indiana Jones 4 Movie Collection. From legendary filmmakers Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, comes one of the greatest movie franchises of all time in 4K Ultra HD. Collected together, all four original Indiana Jones movies have been visually remastered with HDR-10 and Dolby Vision, and state of the art Dolby Atmos for optimum picture and sound quality… just in time to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the adventure that started it all, Raiders of the Lost Ark. Own it now on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray. From Paramount Pictures. Rated PG and PG-13.
Moviescastleinsider.com

Indiana Jones Spotted On Set! UK Filming Continues

Photos by Twitters IJ Adventure Outpost show Harrison Ford on set Late yesterday, we posted about the filming of Indy 5 in the UK , and then went to bed dreaming of Fortune and glory Then, this AM, one Twitter handle actually found some actual glory with two posts: Exclusive Photo that we got right now! Harrison Ford sighted on Set of Indiana Jones 5 pic.twitter.com jVzTB25XIw — IJ...
MoviesNorthumberland Gazette

21 pictures as excitement builds in Bamburgh ahead of filming of Indiana Jones movie

Holidaymakers, some of whom were blissfully unaware filming was even going on, and Indiana Jones fans alike flocked to the village to catch a glimpse of the actors, which they hoped would include Indiana himself, Harrison Ford, Fleabag writer and comedienne Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Bond villain Mads Mikkelsen. Here are 21 pictures which give you a flavour of the day.
Moviesfloydct.com

Indiana Jones to shoot at 'Britain’s most haunted castle'

The new 'Indiana Jones' movie is set to begin filming at Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland, North East England. Stars of the much-anticipated movie - including Harrison Ford - will descend on the historic landmark in the coming weeks, with experts already describing it as Britain’s most haunted castle. A source...
Indiana Statenewpaper24.com

Indiana Jones 5 set pictures tease time journey plot after statue noticed? | Movies | Leisure – NEWPAPER24

Indiana Jones 5 set pictures tease time journey plot after statue noticed? | Movies | Leisure. Some 13 years after the discharge of the final outing and Indiana Jones 5 has begun taking pictures within the north of England. Harrison Ford, who turns 79 subsequent month, was noticed again in his iconic costume for the Lucasfilm blockbuster that co-stars Mads Mikkelsen. The ultimate movie within the franchise’s title stays underneath wraps, though Steven Spielberg – who has stepped again from directing to supply – has beforehand confirmed the motion takes place within the Nineteen Sixties.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Indiana Jones 5 Set Pictures Reveal Creepy Harrison Ford Mask

Indiana Jones 5 had better be amazing. Kingdom of the Crystal Skull already felt unnecessary and bringing back a nearly 80-year-old Harrison Ford for a stunt-heavy action movie comes with a lot of risks. But after a long time in development hell, Spielberg departing the project, and COVID-19-induced delays, filming began in England last week.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Indiana Jones 5 Set Video Teases WWII Flashbacks

Indy is finally back in action. After years of being stuck in development, Indiana Jones 5 at last started production this month, with set pics already revealing our first look at Harrison Ford in his classic costume as the world’s most beloved archaeologist. After The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull proved so unpopular in 2008, it’s likely this fifth movie will aim to more closely recapture the nostalgia of the 80s trilogy. And these new photos tease one way it’ll do that.