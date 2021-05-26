newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

HBO Max to Launch in Latin America at $3-$6 Per Month With Live Sports, Theatrical Window for Warner Movies

By John Hopewell
New Haven Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBowing on June 29 in 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, the launch will mark the WarnerMedia’s streaming service’s first major international bow. Pricing in Latin America will be “aggressively” low when compared to the U.S., starting at just $3 a month, and averaging $3 to $6, Luis Durán, HBO Max Latin America general manager said at the launch presentation.

www.nhregister.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies In Theaters#Upcoming Movies#Streaming Movies#Movie Theaters#Theatrical Window#Warner Movies#Warnermedia#Variety Pricing#Uefa Champions League#New Warner Bros#At T Mexico#Grupo Am Rica M Vil#The Hbo Max Latin America#Justice League#Mexican#Turner Latin America#Endemolshine Brasil#Btf Media#Floresta#Conspira Ao
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
Country
Brazil
Related
TV & Videosdroid-life.com

$10/Month Ad-Supported HBO Max Tier Confirmed, Excludes Same-Day Movie Premieres

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. WarnerMedia, overlords of HBO Max, confirmed this week that an ad-supported tier is headed to the streaming service, priced at $9.99/month. That’s $5 off of the usual $14.99/month ad-free option. While that’s super groovy and obviously allows more folks to get on board, it’s certainly not going to be the same experience as the $15/month option.
BusinessPosted by
CinemaBlend

AT&T And Discovery Are Merging HBO Max, Warner Bros, CNN, HGTV, Food Network And More

In a stunning deal that will cause many ripple effects throughout the industry, AT&T announced that it will spin off WarnerMedia into a new company that will join forces with Discovery Communications. The proposed new venture would combine HBO Max, Warner Bros, CNN, TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network and more with Discovery Plus, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, OWN, among others. The new company, if approved by regulators, will be run by current Discovery CEO David Zaslav, though 71 percent of the venture will be owned by AT&T stockholders.
TV & VideosUbergizmo

HBO Max With Ad Support Will Be Priced at $10 A Month

As some of you might have heard, HBO is gearing up to launch an ad supported version of its HBO Max streaming service. Last month, it was initially reported by CNBC that this ad supported version would be priced at $10 a month, making it cheaper by $5 compared to the regular HBO Max.
TV Seriestvtechnology.com

HBO Max AVOD Version Launching in June for $10/Month

BURBANK, Calif.—HBO Max is expanding its offerings to consumers, announcing it will launch an ad-supported (AVOD) version of the streaming service in the first week of June. The AVOD version of HBO Max will cost $9.99/month, $5 cheaper than the ad-free version of HBO Max. Simply referred to as HBO...
TV & VideosPosted by
TechSpot

HBO Max ad-supported plan will cost $10/mo, but won't include same-day theatrical premieres

A glaring omission: Worth mentioning is the fact that Warner Bros. films that premiere in theaters and on the ad-free tier on the same day are excluded from the ad-supported tier, at least through 2021. Of course, with theaters reopening and some studios seemingly set to abandon their controversial dual-release plans, this could be a non-issue in the not-too-distant future.
TV & Videosthestreamable.com

HBO Max to Launch Ad-Supported Tier in Early June for $9.99 a Month

HBO Max announced a major change to its pricing structure Wednesday afternoon — adding an ad-supported $9.99 per month price level, while at the same time, keeping its $14.99 ad-free experience for customers in place. Both HBO Max tiers offer access to an exciting lineup of new original programming, as...
TV ShowsCNET

HBO Max: The 10 best movies to watch this evening

For a relatively new streamer, HBO Max already boasts a ton of content, from a selection of its premium HBO offerings to classics from the Criterion Collection. This list narrows that content down to the newer HBO Max Originals, of which there are a handful of quality films. Plus, you can look forward to blockbusters like Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984 that'll hit HBO Max as part of WarnerMedia's simultaneous theatrical and streaming release plan. See more details further down among the superhero, thriller and comedy picks.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

HBO Max with Ads will cost $10 a month when it launches in June, will feature unconventional ad formats

Subscribers to HBO Max with Ads will get everything that subscribers to the $15 tier can access, but without the ability to watch Warner Bros. movies the same day that they hit theaters. HBO Max is also committed to having the least amount of commercial interruption. According to CNet, HBO Max with Ads will "include unconventional ad formats, like ads that show up only when you pause whatever you're watching. HBO Max also plans for ads to show up in what it's calling a brand block, when a single brand is the only one running ads on a block of content, as well as advertising that shows up as you browse or search for something to watch, called branded discovery."
TV ShowsComing Soon!

HBO Max June 2021 Schedule: Movies and TV Titles Revealed

The full lineup for new movie and TV titles coming to HBO Max this March 2021 has been unveiled which you can check out below, along with the titles leaving the streaming service next month. This includes the series debut of new HBO Max original titled Starstruck, which follows a 20-something millennial in London, juggling two dead-end jobs and navigating the awkward morning-after when she discovers the complications of accidentally sleeping with a movie star.
MoviesComicBook

Dune Reportedly No Longer Premiering on HBO Max Same Day as Theatrical Release

The past year and a half have been filled with countless instances of uncertainty in the entertainment world, as the COVID-19 pandemic introduced new snags to a lot of industries. This included the theatrical movie market, with social distancing guidelines preventing blockbusters from being shown in a traditional manner. Many studios have delayed or reworked their release strategies because of that — including Warner Bros., which made headlines last year with the decision to release its entire 2021 film slate both in movie theaters and on HBO Max. According to a new report, the studio's upcoming reboot of Dune could no longer be part of that deal. The new report indicates that Warner Bros. will be using Dune as a test study for its new theatrical window plan, with the film screening exclusively in theaters in October first, before being released on HBO Max at a later date. This comes just hours after WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, who spearheaded the HBO Max deal, announced that he would be exiting the company following its merger with Discovery.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

HBO Max Announces Over 100 New Movies/TV Shows For June

HBO Max has a ton of great material coming in June. In total, over 100 new titles are on their way to the platform throughout the course of next month. Subscribers can enjoy a lot of classic films pulled from Warner Bros.’ library, as well as a few must-see originals, including a couple of the studio’s next big movie releases.
MoviesPosted by
98.1 KHAK

All Eight ‘Harry Potter’ Movies Returning to HBO Max In June

At long last, all eight Harry Potter movies will be available for streaming on HBO Max starting in June. The incredibly popular franchise first appeared on the streaming platform when it first launched, but then did a vanishing act after just a few months. Now, you can binge-watch the series start to finish, but there's a catch — you only have a month to do so.
TV ShowsComicBook

Every Movie Leaving HBO Max in June 2021

HBO Max is gearing up for the summer by adding a ton of new movies and TV shows to its lineup in June. Unfortunately, the WarnerMedia streaming service is also set to say goodbye to quite a few titles in the same month. Streaming contracts keep the lineup on the service rotating on a consistent basis, which means that most movies will be making an exit at some point, even if only for a period of time.
MoviesMovieWeb

Dune Will Still Debut on HBO Max Despite Reports of an Exclusive Theatrical Release

It seems that, after much back and forth on the issue, director Denis Villeneuve's Dune will still debut in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously, despite reports that it would be given a more traditional theatrical release prior to hitting the streaming platform. According to sources, Dune was said to be one of the first upcoming Warner Bros. tentpoles to break with the studio's current day-and-date release model, which emerged in response to the ongoing global situation. Warner Bros. was said to have reportedly reached a deal with Regal Cinemas to restore a 45-day theatrical window, with Dune set to be the first movie to fall under this deal. But soon after the news broke, Warner Bros. tweeted that this simply wasn't true.