A mother has gone viral after revealing on TikTok that her son was born weighing more than 12lbs and was sent home from the hospital wearing clothes for a three-month old.Erika Weber, who goes by the username @erikasilenceweber, recently uploaded a video in response to a viral TikTok trend which asked users to show the “biggest baby”.“I want to see who had the biggest baby,” the video prompt created by user @tawnee117 states. “Whoever sees this video, tell me the weight of your biggest baby.”In response to the prompt, Weber created a video of her own, in which she...