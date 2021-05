Members of the Alabama House of Representatives have approved legislation that paves the way for the legalisation of medical cannabis in the state.On Thursday, the House of Representatives voted 68 to 34 to pass the bill which would allow people with a doctor’s recommendation to purchase cannabis products. The Alabama Senate voted 20-9 to accept changes made by the lower house and sent the bill to governor Kay Ivey.The Senate had already approved the bill last February by 21 votes to eight. But the House of Representatives was sceptical, and the legislation never advanced on the House floor.Following Louisiana and...