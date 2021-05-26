newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Minecraft Dungeons: Hidden Depths launch trailer

By Brian Richards
nintendoeverything.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMojang Studios has published a trailer for the new Hidden Depths DLC for Minecraft Dungeons, which just debuted today. Have a look at the video below. We have more information about Minecraft Dungeons: Hidden Depths here.

nintendoeverything.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dlc#Mojang Studios#Hidden Depths#Trailer#Video#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Minecraft
Related
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Far Cry 6 will let you hide in plain sight, ride horses, and command a crocodile

The Far Cry series, originally notable for more or less reinventing itself with each new game, has settled into a bit of a formula for, jeez, nearly a decade now—Far Cry 3 came out in 2012. There have been a few curious diversions like Far Cry Primal, which threw players into the stone age, and there was that expansion where we went to Mars. But the major games in the series haven't been all that different from one another. They've mostly been fun, but it feels like Ubisoft found a groove for Far Cry and kept the needle buried in it.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Guilty Gear: Strive gets its Story Trailer setting the scene for next month's launch

Arc System Works has released the story trailer for upcoming anime-styled beat-em-up Guilty Gear: Strive in preperation for the game's launch next month. It's being billed as the end of ongoing storyline that first started more than 20 years ago in the first game on the original PlayStation back in 1998. The story follows Sol Badguy, a former scientist turned into a biological weapon known as a Gear by Asuka R. Kreutz. Now, it seems Kreutz has turned himself into the US Government and is now working with them, but Sol suspects something is up and seeks to uncover Asuka's true intentions.
Video Gamesgaminglyfe.com

‘Geminose: Animal Popstars’ Celebrates Launch With New Trailer

Majesco Entertainment, Ultimas, and Silver Bullet Studios, are pleased to announce that their family-friendly music game, Geminose: Animal Popstars is now available on the Nintendo eShop. GLYFE a gaming culture and lifestyle brand. We live to game. Visit GamingLyfe.com for all your latest gaming news, reviews, Esports highlights, live streaming...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Rustler launches in August, new trailer

Modus Games and Jutsu Games have dated Rustler for Switch. The top-down open world action title will arrive on August 31, the two sides confirmed today. Rustler is an open-world, top-down action game paying tribute to the good old GTA style and gameplay, fusing it with a historically inaccurate medieval setting. Play as The Guy, whose parents apparently were too lazy to give him a proper name. Experience feudal injustice, inquisition, witch-hunting, and join The Grand Tournament. Meet valiant, yet incredibly stupid knights. Complete a wide variety of twisted missions and quests, or don’t give a damn about the plot and bring mayhem in the villages and cities. Choose to go on foot, or by a stolen horse. Fight with a sword or pick a fancy automatic crossbow. All that, spiced up with an inappropriate Monty Python inspired sense of humor.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Miitopia Switch launch trailer

In celebration of Miitopia’s launch on Switch today, Nintendo has uploaded a new trailer. Take a look at the video below. Miitopia is out now on Switch both physically and digitally.
Video GamesIGN

0 Degrees - Launch Trailer

Check out the trailer for this game where platforming action and a puzzle experience await as you guide a climber across icefields, up frosted peaks, through dark caves, and over treacherous pitfalls. 0 Degrees launches on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on May 19, 2021.
Video GamesGamespot

Days Gone - Launch Trailer

Days Gone is an open-world action-adventure game set two years after a devastating global pandemic. Play as Deacon St. John, a bounty hunter facing a brutal struggle for survival while searching for a reason to live.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

SnowRunner launch trailer

With SnowRunner arriving on Switch today, Focus Home Interactive and Saber Interactive have shared a new launch trailer. View the video below. SnowRunner is out on Switch today as both a physical and digital release.
Video GamesIGN

My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero Officially Launches With a New Trailer

My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero – a new open-world mobile RPG – launches today, and we can exclusively reveal its brand new trailer. The action-packed new trailer offers fans a better look at the open-world action-RPG, which is available to download today on iTunes and Google Play. The game is available in English and accessible to fans in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Scandinavia. New content will be released every month, with more characters expected to be added at a later date.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Best easy things to build in Minecraft

The best aspect of Minecraft is the freedom it provides players. Ever-expanding worlds, limitless customization, and unending resources mean you have the ability to do and make anything you want. Whether you play in Survival or Creative Mode, you will be able to pull off whatever comes from your craziest imagination. With that freedom, you are sure to look up some ideas for things to build in your Minecraft world. Here is a compilation of easy build ideas you can do in your game.
Video GamesIGN

Rust Console Edition - Official Launch Trailer

Watch the brutal launch trailer for the survival game, Rust, available now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. In Rust, conquer thirst and hunger, battle the elements, create clothing and stay safe against hostile forces including other players, scientists, bears, wolves, or even succumb to fire, drowning or radiation poisoning. A game without rules, Rust doesn't tell its inhabitants what to do.
Video GamesIGN

Port Royale 4 - Buccaneers DLC Launch Trailer

Step into the shoes of a notorious 17th-century swashbuckler in Port Royale 4's Buccaneers DLC, available now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, with the Nintendo Switch version to arrive at a later date in 2021. Check out the trailer. In the Port Royale 4: Buccaneers expansion, piracy is at its peak and players will work to become an infamous 17th-century Caribbean buccaneer. The expansion introduces the brand-new 'Buccaneer' game mode where scallywags-in-training can amass a scurvy crew, capture or build their own pirate fleet (including the vessels the 'Pirate Barque' and 'Galleon') and raise the notorious Jolly Roger while exploring the Caribbean.
RecipesIGN

Outward: The Three Brothers - Console Launch Trailer

Outward's The Three Brothers DLC brings new adventures, skills, weapons, recipes, and pets. Check out the trailer for a look at what to expect and embark on a journey through Aurai in the DLC, available now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, as well as PC.
Video GamesIGN

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey - PC Launch Trailer

Watch the PC launch trailer for Elite Dangerous: Odyssey, and touch down on newly accessible planets to explore, engage in combat and trade, take on missions, and work together or alone over their surfaces with complete freedom from a first-person, feet-on-the-ground perspective. Elite Dangerous: Odyssey is available now on PC, and will arrive in autumn 2021 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Minecraft Snapshot 21w20a Pacifies Llamas

Minecraft has received snapshot 21w20a. Just as one of the previous snapshots introduced more aggressive goats, this time Mojang has made the peaceful llamas no longer spit on players (so often). Another week means another snapshot for Minecraft with news from the Caves & Cliffs update. Snapshot 21w20a is now...