Minecraft Dungeons: Hidden Depths launch trailer

Modus Games and Jutsu Games have dated Rustler for Switch. The top-down open world action title will arrive on August 31, the two sides confirmed today. Rustler is an open-world, top-down action game paying tribute to the good old GTA style and gameplay, fusing it with a historically inaccurate medieval setting. Play as The Guy, whose parents apparently were too lazy to give him a proper name. Experience feudal injustice, inquisition, witch-hunting, and join The Grand Tournament. Meet valiant, yet incredibly stupid knights. Complete a wide variety of twisted missions and quests, or don’t give a damn about the plot and bring mayhem in the villages and cities. Choose to go on foot, or by a stolen horse. Fight with a sword or pick a fancy automatic crossbow. All that, spiced up with an inappropriate Monty Python inspired sense of humor.