Minecraft Dungeons: Hidden Depths launch trailer

The Far Cry series, originally notable for more or less reinventing itself with each new game, has settled into a bit of a formula for, jeez, nearly a decade now—Far Cry 3 came out in 2012. There have been a few curious diversions like Far Cry Primal, which threw players into the stone age, and there was that expansion where we went to Mars. But the major games in the series haven't been all that different from one another. They've mostly been fun, but it feels like Ubisoft found a groove for Far Cry and kept the needle buried in it.