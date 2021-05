WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Teri C. Augiano, 53, of Watertown, passed away May 17, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center. Teri was born on October 2, 1967 in Watertown, daughter of Franklin and Ann (Sagriff) Cean. She attended General Brown High School, transferred and graduated from Notre Damme High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Upon her return to Watertown she attended Jefferson Community College, then went on to obtain her marketing degree from Syracuse University.