Danny McBride developing Garbage Pail Kids animated series

By Celebretainment
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanny McBride is developing a new animated series based on the Garbage Pail Kids. The 44-year-old actor, comedian, producer and director is heading up the project for HBO Max, which will see him transform the iconic TOPPS cards into an animated television series for the streaming service. Alongside Danny, David...

