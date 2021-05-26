newsbreak-logo
Glens Falls-Queensbury Memorial Day remembrance ceremony to be held Monday

By Chad Arnold
Post-Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLENS FALLS — Days after the Glens Falls-Queensbury Memorial Day Parade was canceled due to COVID restrictions, new details regarding a remembrance ceremony at Cool Insuring Arena have been released. The event will take place at 11:30 a.m. Monday and feature a number of guest speakers, including U.S. Rep. Elise...

