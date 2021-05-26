Glens Falls-Queensbury Memorial Day remembrance ceremony to be held Monday

“Nothing stays the same.” Just when you think everything is great. Well, I was just about to do a letter about the past, but it may be more imperative to do it about good old Hometown USA today. Who would know better than myself, born and raised in the Bronx, witness to its total demise when Mayor John Lindsay invited the world to come live there? Talk about a sanctuary city. All of a sudden, bikes and toys were disappearing, lives were threatened and even I had to go to the police to get my car back, devoid of a battery and all interior seating. I drove the car home on an egg crate. We were forced out of our home.