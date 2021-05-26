Cancel
Monster Hunter Digital Event live stream – May 2021

By Brian Richards
nintendoeverything.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest Monster Hunter Digital Event will be taking place not too long from now. Expect the broadcast to kick off at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET / 3 PM in the UK / 4 PM in Europe. During the event, Capcom will be delivering the latest news on Monster Hunter Rise (specifically version 3.0) and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.

nintendoeverything.com
