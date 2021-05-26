Monster Hunter Digital Event live stream – May 2021

Ah, it’s finally June—the first day of a brand-new month, in fact! School’s finally out, Summer’s almost here, and, wouldn’t you know it, Monster Hunter Rise Version 3.0 just released a few days ago! Super-exciting stuff, huh? Of course, it is! Except, some of you might have noticed something missing from your list of quests. Specifically, that terrifyingly fast, jetplane of a monster known as the Crimson Glow Valstrax—a Rise-exclusive variant of Monster Hunter Generations‘ flagship monster. Don’t worry, though; you’re not alone! I certainly found myself wondering when I would be able to finally go toe-to-toe with ‘ol Jetlag Jerry, and, now that he’s finally graced my own game with his presence, I’ll be doing my best to help you to unlock his hunts as well! Be prepared, though—depending on how far along you are in Rise‘s Quest Hub area, getting to Valstrax might take some work!