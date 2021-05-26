Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s ‘Déjà vu’ Deluxe: Review

So named for the theater in Stratford, Connecticut where this concert was filmed and recorded on January 22, 1971, Young Shakespeare is the latest in a series of seemingly never-ending archival efforts plucked from Neil Young’s personal vaults and released for the first time to the public. Young’s been active of late, with some half dozen offerings shared in the past year alone, each encompassing a different—and defining— stage of his career. This particular album becomes one of his most essential efforts yet, and by Young’s own estimation, it’s his best yet.