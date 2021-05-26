newsbreak-logo
Economy

Exclusive: Manhattan BP candidate Mark Levine gains backing of Hotel Trades Council

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother union is backing Mark Levine for Manhattan borough president — many of whom call the candidate the voice for workers. The latest coalition to root for Levine is the Hotel Trades Council (HTC), and Rich Maroko, the union’s president, said that the City Council member has been there for labor groups both during the best and worst of times.

