newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Tokyo Olympics plans are 'dangerous,' Osterholm says

hazard-herald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublic health expert Michael Osterholm tells CNN's John Berman that the current Covid-19 safety approach for the Tokyo Olympics is "dangerous" if many of the plans don't change.

www.hazard-herald.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Osterholm
Person
John Berman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
ProteststheScore

Protestors in Tokyo rally for cancellation of Olympics

Japanese citizens continue to push back against the Tokyo Olympics. With the Summer Games set to begin in just over two months, protestors took to the streets in Tokyo on Monday to rally for the cancellation of the event. The protests come amid a recent survey conducted in Japan that...
Healthkunc.org

Cancel The Olympics, Says Tokyo Doctors Association

With much of Japan in a renewed state of emergency due to a spike in coronavirus infections, a group representing some 6,000 primary care physicians in Tokyo has called for the Summer Games to be canceled. In an open letter to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga published Monday on its...
Sportsshepherdgazette.com

Tokyo Olympics On Schedule, Says IOC Chief Thomas Bach Regardless of Japanese Opposition

The IOC chief Thomas Bach said everyone has to make some sacrifices to fulfill their Olympic dreams.© AFP. International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach on Saturday asserted that the Tokyo Olympics will go on as scheduled despite opposition from the majority of Japanese population amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic.The IOC president said hosting the Olympics, already postponed by a year in 2020 due to the unprecedented health crisis, will send a strong message that there is still “light at the end of the tunnel.” Bach made the statement during his address at the 47th International Hockey Federation (FIH) Congress held virtually.
Worldhot96.com

Olympics-IOC now in ‘delivery mode’ for Tokyo Games, says Team GB head

LONDON (Reuters) – Olympic organisers are fully focused on delivering the Tokyo Games and there is no internal debate on whether they will happen, Team GB Chef de Mission Mark England said on Monday. England sits on an IOC National Olympic Committee working group that met virtually on Wednesday, Thursday...
Sportstrtworld.com

Tokyo organisers say Olympics are 'safe' despite public opinion

The IOC has wrapped up its final planning sessions with Tokyo Olympic organisers, just two months before the games are to open. Much of the focus is on persuading a skeptical public and medical community that the games should go ahead. “We have much to do over the next three...
Worldkfgo.com

Olympics-‘Absurd’ to stage Tokyo Games, says professor of public health

LONDON (Reuters) – A professor of public health and adviser to the New Zealand government said on Tuesday there was no justification for holding the Tokyo Olympics during a pandemic, and to go ahead would be ‘absurd’ and cost lives. Otago University professor Michael Baker, who specialises in epidemiology and...
Worlddailyhive.com

Top Canadian doctor says vaccines can mitigate COVID-19 risk at Tokyo Olympics

A group of Japanese doctors has warned that hosting the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer could lead to COVID-19 spread, but one of Canada’s top physicians says mitigation measures including vaccination can make the risk manageable. The Japan Doctors Union worries that people arriving in Tokyo from more than...
Des Moines, IAswiowanewssource.com

Skateboarding grinds into the Tokyo Olympics

Hundreds of the best skateboarders in the world competed at the Dew Tour in Des Moines, Iowa to try to qualify for the Tokyo summer games where the sport will be making its Olympic debut in July. (May 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
Tokyo Olympicsasahi.com

Survey: 83% against holding Tokyo Olympics this summer

A total of 83 percent of voters said the Tokyo Olympics should be postponed or scrapped, while the ratio of those who want the event held this summer has halved, an Asahi Shimbun survey showed. Specifically, 43 percent in the nationwide survey conducted by phone on May 15 and 16...
NFLMedscape News

Canceling Tokyo Olympics May Be 'Safest Option,' US Scientists Say

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. With rising COVID-19 cases in Japan and the Tokyo Olympics less than 2 months away, canceling the Summer Games "may be the safest option," according to a new editorial published Tuesday in The New England Journal of Medicine.