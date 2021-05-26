Tokyo Olympics plans are 'dangerous,' Osterholm says

The IOC chief Thomas Bach said everyone has to make some sacrifices to fulfill their Olympic dreams.© AFP. International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach on Saturday asserted that the Tokyo Olympics will go on as scheduled despite opposition from the majority of Japanese population amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic.The IOC president said hosting the Olympics, already postponed by a year in 2020 due to the unprecedented health crisis, will send a strong message that there is still “light at the end of the tunnel.” Bach made the statement during his address at the 47th International Hockey Federation (FIH) Congress held virtually.