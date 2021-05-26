newsbreak-logo
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arlington, City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 16:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms have a history of producing large hail and wind damage. SEEK SHELTER NOW in the center of the lowest level of a sturdy building. Target Area: Arlington; City of Alexandria; City of Fairfax; City of Falls Church; City of Manassas; City of Manassas Park; Fairfax; Prince William The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The City of Fairfax in northern Virginia Arlington County in northern Virginia The City of Falls Church in northern Virginia Fairfax County in northern Virginia The City of Manassas Park in northern Virginia Central Prince William County in northern Virginia The City of Manassas in northern Virginia The City of Alexandria in northern Virginia * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 434 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Fairfax to near Bull Run to near Linton Hall, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated and observations. These storms have a history of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Arlington, Alexandria, Centreville, Dale City, Annandale, Springfield, Fairfax, Fort Hunt, Vienna, Groveton, Falls Church, Huntington, Mantua, Fort Belvoir, Pimmit Hills, Woodbridge, Reagan National Airport, Crystal City, Lake Ridge and Burke. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...70MPH

