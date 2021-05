On 25 May 2020, the world changed forever after George Floyd was brutally murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis. Footage of the lynching, which was filmed on a phone by a bystander, went viral. Millions watched in horror as Floyd had the life squeezed out of him by Derek Chauvin, who pinned him down with his knee for nine minutes and 29 seconds as his victim cried out for his mother. His death prompted an uprising on an unprecedented scale.