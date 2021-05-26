Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnstown, PA

Mill Rats set to take the field

By Arlene Johns ajohns@johnstownmag.com
The Tribune-Democrat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Johnstown Mill Rats’ players run onto the field for the opening game of their inaugural season, they will be sporting crisp new uniforms. Not a spot to be seen on their sunny, yellow ball caps. They will swing new bats and smack new balls. But, in the world of...

www.tribdem.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Ebensburg, PA
State
Minnesota State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Johnstown, PA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Babe Ruth
Person
Josh Gibson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Games#Home Field#Center Field#Fun Home#Johnstown Mill Rats#The Mill Rats#The Prospect League#The Mill Rat#Sargent#Field Manager#College Ball#Ball Caps#Walking#Box Seats#Home Plate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Johnstown, PAjohnstowntomahawks.com

TOMAHAWKS CLOSE OUT REGULAR SEASON WITH WEEKEND SWEEP

The Johnstown Tomahawks defeated the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks 5-4 Sunday afternoon in their final game of the regular season. Danbury got an early power play opportunity as Brendan Clark was called for slashing 2:43 into the game. The Tomahawks killed off the penalty and shortly after rookie David Matousek opened the scoring, netting his first NAHL goal to give the Tomahawks the first goal of the game for the first time this weekend. Then, with just 44 seconds remaining in the period, Jay Ahearn found the back of the net for the 30th time this season, giving the Tomahawks a 2-0 lead heading into the 2nd period.
Johnstown, PAPosted by
The Tribune-Democrat

Female Spotlight Athlete of the Week | Ellie Dorian

Sports: Track and field, cross country and swimming. Athletic achievements: In track and field, two-time district medalist and state qualifier; in cross country, 2020 District 6 Class 2A champion, four-time district medalist, four-time conference medalist, 2019 District Class 1A team champions, four-time state qualifier and 2019 PIAA medalist. Coach’s quote:...
Johnstown, PAjohnstowntomahawks.com

WEBB WINS IT IN OVERTIME

The Johnstown Tomahawks defeated the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks Saturday night in an exciting back-and-forth game on Billet Appreciation Night by a final score of 6-5. Similar to yesterday, Danbury broke the ice first with a goal from Valentino Passarelli as he trickled the puck in behind Tomahawks goaltender Connor Strobel 5:41 into the game. Shortly after, the Tomahawks would be headed to the power play as Andrew Eberling was called for tripping. 1:08 into the man-advantage, Daniel Tkac scored his 13th goal of the season from Ryan Poorman and Reed Stark to tie the game at 1. Eight minutes later, Brendan Clark netted his 14th of the season with a nice pass from Will Margel to take the lead at 2-1. With just 25 seconds remaining in the opening period, Danbury’s Hank McDonagh was sent off for slashing, giving the Tomahawks an opportunity to extend the lead early in the 2nd.
Johnstown, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

PHOTO GALLERY | Tomahawks battle back to defeat Black Bears

The final three-game homestand of the regular season for the Johnstown Tomahawks began Friday night without much at stake in the standings for the NAHL East Division champion squad, so head coach Mike Letizia took the opportunity to rest some regulars, including top scorers Jay Ahearn and Will Margel. Johnstown’s...
Williamsport, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

Loss to Williamsport knocks Flood City Thunder from playoff chase

Injuries and missed opportunities in the red zone proved to be costly for the Flood City Thunder on Saturday, as the team was eliminated from Great Eastern Football Association playoff contention with a 42-18 loss to the Williamsport Wildcats at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. Bishop McCort graduate Levi Cook...
Johnstown, PANew Castle News

McCutchen honors Conemaugh Health System 'true heroes'

Conemaugh Health System employees have received a shout-out from a popular athlete. Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen recorded a message thanking workers for their dedication during a tough year. The 38-second video was posted on the health system’s Twitter account as part of its National Hospital Week observance. “It’s been...
Johnstown, PAWJAC TV

H.S. Roundup 5-14: three games on the local diamond Friday

JOHNSTOWN -- Friday's coverage saw a pair of softball games, and one more on the baseball diamond. In LHAC softball action, Forest Hills topped Bishop McCort on the road. In Mountain league play, Bellefonte held off Tyrone. In LHAC baseball action, Westmont Hilltop picked up a home win over Bishop...
Johnstown, PAfox8tv.com

Johnstown BMX

The Johnstown BMX state qualifier race was hosted at Highland Regional Park Today. Hundreds of riders ages 3 to 60 competed by age and proficiency levels. Organizers say these participants traveled to Johnstown from all over Pa. This was one of eight qualifier races in the state from now through August. Organizers say they had an even better turnout than expected.
Johnstown, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

Letter to the editor | Exciting times for fans of local sports

As I visited home recently, I thought about how the entertainment landscape is really looking up in the The Friendly City. Leaders in the community and entrepreneurs alike have really invested a lot and provided opportunities in Johnstown, especially when it comes to the sports world. It is really an...
Cambria County, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

Richland graduate Dabbs repeats as ACC javelin champ

RALEIGH, N.C. – University of Virginia junior Ethan Dabbs, a 2018 Richland High School graduate, won the javelin title during the first day of competition at the Atlantic Coast Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Thursday. Dabbs claimed his second consecutive javelin title with a winning throw of 71.45...