Mill Rats set to take the field

The Johnstown Tomahawks defeated the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks Saturday night in an exciting back-and-forth game on Billet Appreciation Night by a final score of 6-5. Similar to yesterday, Danbury broke the ice first with a goal from Valentino Passarelli as he trickled the puck in behind Tomahawks goaltender Connor Strobel 5:41 into the game. Shortly after, the Tomahawks would be headed to the power play as Andrew Eberling was called for tripping. 1:08 into the man-advantage, Daniel Tkac scored his 13th goal of the season from Ryan Poorman and Reed Stark to tie the game at 1. Eight minutes later, Brendan Clark netted his 14th of the season with a nice pass from Will Margel to take the lead at 2-1. With just 25 seconds remaining in the opening period, Danbury’s Hank McDonagh was sent off for slashing, giving the Tomahawks an opportunity to extend the lead early in the 2nd.