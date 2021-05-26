Cancel
Public Health

Cluster of overdoses results in opioid alert for Grey-Bruce

By Rob Gowan
kincardinenews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grey Bruce Health Unit is again warning of opioid overdoses in Grey-Bruce, after at least nine non-fatal overdoses were confirmed in the past week. The health unit sent an opioid alert to its system partners on Sunday after six overdoses were identified in the previous three days. Since the alert at least three more overdoses have occurred in Grey-Bruce.

