newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bedford County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bedford A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL BEDFORD COUNTY At 435 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Moneta, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Moneta and Huddleston.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bedford County, VA
City
Huddleston, VA
City
Moneta, VA
City
Bedford, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Storm#Central Bedford County#Winds#Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Bedford County, VAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bedford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bedford THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WESTERN BEDFORD, EASTERN MONTGOMERY, NORTH CENTRAL FRANKLIN AND ROANOKE COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF ROANOKE AND THE CITY OF SALEM At 339 PM EDT, Local law enforcement reported flooding in downtown Roanoke. Expect urban flooding to persist until 415pm. Water should recede by then, as no additional rain is expected. Some locations that will experience flooding include Roanoke, Salem, Vinton, Stewartsville, Cave Spring, Poages Mill and Roanoke Mountain.
Amherst County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Amherst, Bedford, Campbell, City of Buena Vista by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Amherst; Bedford; Campbell; City of Buena Vista; City of Lynchburg; Rockbridge A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ROCKBRIDGE...NORTH CENTRAL CAMPBELL...NORTHEASTERN BEDFORD...AND WESTERN AMHERST COUNTIES...THE CITY OF BUENA VISTA AND THE CITY OF LYNCHBURG At 331 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Big Island, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lynchburg Buena Vista Glasgow Big Island Forest Coleman Falls and Madison Heights. This includes The following Locations Liberty University and Lynchburg Airport. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bedford County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bedford, Botetourt, Franklin, Roanoke by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 14:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bedford; Botetourt; Franklin; Roanoke A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL ROANOKE...SOUTHWESTERN BEDFORD...SOUTH CENTRAL BOTETOURT AND NORTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 256 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Vinton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stewartsville Montvale Moneta Huddleston Northwest Smith Mountain Lake Goodview and Nace. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Bedford County, VAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bedford, City of Roanoke, City of Salem, Montgomery, Roanoke by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bedford; City of Roanoke; City of Salem; Montgomery; Roanoke THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WESTERN BEDFORD, EASTERN MONTGOMERY, NORTH CENTRAL FRANKLIN AND ROANOKE COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF ROANOKE AND THE CITY OF SALEM At 339 PM EDT, Local law enforcement reported flooding in downtown Roanoke. Expect urban flooding to persist until 415pm. Water should recede by then, as no additional rain is expected. Some locations that will experience flooding include Roanoke, Salem, Vinton, Stewartsville, Cave Spring, Poages Mill and Roanoke Mountain.
Alleghany County, VAweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Alleghany, Amherst, Bath, Bedford, Bland, Botetourt, Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 22:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alleghany; Amherst; Bath; Bedford; Bland; Botetourt; Carroll; Craig; Floyd; Franklin; Giles; Grayson; Montgomery; Patrick; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...From the Virginia and North Carolina foothills west into the mountains, including southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Large tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Bedford County, VAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bedford, Campbell, Charlotte, Franklin, Halifax, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 14:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bedford; Campbell; Charlotte; Franklin; Halifax; Henry; Patrick; Pittsylvania WINDY AND DRY THIS AFTERNOON INTO EARLY EVENING .West to northwest winds will gust over 30 mph through early evening while humidity levels drop into the 20s. This may make for difficult wildfire control. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FOOTHILLS AND PIEDMONT OF VIRGINIA * Affected Area...In Virginia, Fire Weather Zone 032 Patrick, Fire Weather Zone 033 Franklin, Fire Weather Zone 034 Bedford, Fire Weather Zone 043 Henry, Fire Weather Zone 044 Pittsylvania, Fire Weather Zone 045 Campbell, Fire Weather Zone 058 Halifax and Fire Weather Zone 059 Charlotte. * Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 24 percent. * Impacts...Any outdoor fire may easily grow out of control with these conditions.
Amherst County, VAweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Amherst; Appomattox; Bedford; Buckingham; Campbell; Charlotte; Franklin; Halifax; Henry; Patrick; Pittsylvania WINDY AND DRY FRIDAY .A strong front moves across late tonight with limited moisture. West to northwest winds will gust over 30 mph Friday behind the front while humidity levels drop into the 20s. This may make for difficult wildfire control. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE VIRGINIA FOOTHILLS AND PIEDMONT * Affected Area...In Virginia, Fire Weather Zone 032 Patrick, Fire Weather Zone 033 Franklin, Fire Weather Zone 034 Bedford, Fire Weather Zone 035 Amherst, Fire Weather Zone 043 Henry, Fire Weather Zone 044 Pittsylvania, Fire Weather Zone 045 Campbell, Fire Weather Zone 046 Appomattox, Fire Weather Zone 047 Buckingham, Fire Weather Zone 058 Halifax and Fire Weather Zone 059 Charlotte. * Winds...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 25 percent. * Impacts...Any outdoor fire may easily grow out of control with these conditions.