Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bedford; City of Roanoke; City of Salem; Montgomery; Roanoke THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WESTERN BEDFORD, EASTERN MONTGOMERY, NORTH CENTRAL FRANKLIN AND ROANOKE COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF ROANOKE AND THE CITY OF SALEM At 339 PM EDT, Local law enforcement reported flooding in downtown Roanoke. Expect urban flooding to persist until 415pm. Water should recede by then, as no additional rain is expected. Some locations that will experience flooding include Roanoke, Salem, Vinton, Stewartsville, Cave Spring, Poages Mill and Roanoke Mountain.