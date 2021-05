Derrick Rose is a player that has been through a lot of obstacles throughout his career. Despite the fact that he is the youngest player to have won the MVP award, his career has been a long story of "what if" as he has been plagued with numerous injuries throughout his career. However, there is no doubt among anyone in the league that Derrick Rose is more than capable of doing great things when he's healthy, and that has been showing during these latter stages of the New York Knicks season.