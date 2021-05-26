newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Bruins Notebook: B’s will face Islanders in second round

By Steve Conroy
Boston Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bruins have found their second-round match. The B’s will face the New York Islanders, who completed the upset of the regular season East Division winner Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 on Wednesday to advance to face the B’s. There was a time earlier this season when the last team...

www.bostonherald.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Debrusk
Person
Anders Lee
Person
Curtis Lazar
Person
Bruce Cassidy
Person
Kyle Palmieri
Person
Tuukka Rask
Person
Charlie Coyle
Person
Chris Wagner
Person
Karson Kuhlman
Person
Ilya Sorokin
Person
Semyon Varlamov
Person
Kevan Miller
Person
Barry Trotz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Night Time#Ice Time#Bruins Notebook#East Division#Devils#The Washington Capitals#The Kuraly Lazar Wagner#Goalie Semyon Varlamov#6 Foot 2 Ryan Pulock#Nassau Coliseum#6 Foot 3 Adam Pelech#Tuukka Conversation#Rookie Ilya Sorokin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Related
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Fleury Spectacular, Penguins Playoff Losing Continues

If you are a Pittsburgh Penguins fan who watched even a few minutes of the other Game 1s this weekend, you were probably treated to an ice cream sundae with hot fudge type of game. There was the incredible goalie duel between Vegas Golden Knights’ Marc-Andre Fleury and Minnesota Wild Cam Talbot, which Minnesota won. The wild OT win by the Washington Capitals with a backup goalie over the Boston Bruins. If you saw any of the Florida-Tampa Bay Game 1 on Sunday night, you probably couldn’t turn the channel as those teams turned in a 1980s classic performance that kept hearts racing before Tampa Bay center Brayden Point scored a breakaway goal with 74 seconds left.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Boston Bruins: Bottom-six thriving after lineup changes

Just five days ago I wrote a piece stating that the Boston Bruins‘ bottom-six needed a shake up. Well, since then the bottom-six has been shaken up and it has proved extremely beneficial for the B’s. The fourth line of Sean Kuraly, Curtis Lazar, and Chris Wagner was broken up....
NHLstanleycupofchowder.com

Projected Bruins lines vs. Sabres: Swayman starts, Wagner likely out

The Boston Bruins close out their season series against the Buffalo Sabres this afternoon and the only difference in the lineup looks like it might come on the fourth line. Chris Wagner had a maintenance day yesterday, but Bruce Cassidy mentioned he’d likely be out for the game. During practice, Karson Kuhlman filled his spot, with Jake DeBrusk and Trent Frederic taking reps on the left.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Bruins Potential Postseason Defense?

When the Boston Bruins beat the New Jersey Devils, 3-0, Monday night, they officially punched the fourth and final postseason berth in East Division. With four regular-season games remaining, it will be interesting to see how Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy plays the remaining games in terms of rest for some of his veteran players.
NHL985thesportshub.com

Bruins forward Charlie Coyle ruled out for Thursday vs. Rangers

The Bruins will have to get through Thursday’s contest against the Rangers without the services of Charlie Coyle, who has been ruled out of action with an upper-body injury, per Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy. “He’s out tonight and we’ll list him as day-to-day,” Cassidy said following Thursday’s morning skate...
NHLCBS Sports

Bruins' David Pastrnak: Strikes quickly Thursday

Pastrnak scored a goal on six shots in a 5-2 win over the Sabres on Thursday. Pastrnak opened the scoring 1:16 into the game, blasting a one-timer from the left faceoff circle for his 19th goal of the season. The 24-year-old has put together 11 points (three goals, eight assists) over his last nine games.
NHL985thesportshub.com

Bruins look playoff ready across the board

Bruce Cassidy summed it up better than anybody could when asked how Thursday’s 4-0 win over the Rangers continued to prepare his team for the playoffs. “No one got hurt, so that’s one thing,” Cassidy remarked. “You’ve got to take care of business and play to your strengths [and] I thought we did that.”
NHLBoston Herald

Bruins Notebook: Ondrej Kase could see a game

While Ondrej Kase still appears to be a long shot to play a significant role in the playoffs, the Czech winger is giving himself a fighting chance. Coach Bruce Cassidy said Kase, who practiced with the team on Friday for the first time since suffering what’s believed to be a concussion in the second game of the season, came through the session well and could see some game action in the final two games of the regular season.
NHLNHL

Need to Know: Bruins at Devils

NEWARK - On the heels of clinching a postseason berth, the Bruins will be right back at it on Tuesday night to finish off a two-game, back-to-back set with the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. Jaroslav Halak will get the call between the pipes for his first start since...
NHLPosted by
Boston

What we learned as the Bruins clinched another playoff berth

The Bruins encountered several road bumps during the 2021 campaign. But they smoothed things out on their way to clinching another playoff berth Monday night against the Devils. Scott Wedgewood (39 saves) once again stood tall in net against the Bruins. But Bruce Cassidy’s squad kept at it with their...
NHLTraverse City Record-Eagle

Zibanejad scores 2 in 3rd as Rangers edge Bruins 5-4

BOSTON (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored two of New York’s four third-period goals, and the Rangers ended their season with a 5-4 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday to halt a five-game losing streak. Alexis Lafrenière and Vitali Kravtsov also scored in a wild third when the Rangers turned...
NHLBoston Herald

Bruins fall 4-3 in overtime to the Devils

The Bruins squandered a third-period lead and fell to the New Jersey Devils, 4-3, in overtime on Tuesday night at the Prudential Center. Pavel Zacha scored his second of the night on a delayed penalty at 2:42 of the overtime to clinch the win. The Bruins (31-14-7) had locked down a playoff spot with a 3-0 win over the Devils on Monday and were playing for a more favorable seed in the East Division with four games left.
NHLNHL

Boston Bruins Announce 2020-21 Season Awards

BOSTON -The Bruins announced today, May 6, the recipients of the 2020-21 season awards. Brad Marchand has been named the recipient of the Eddie Shore Award, given to the player who shows exceptional hustle and determination, chosen by the "Gallery Gods". Marchand has also been named the winner of the Elizabeth Dufresne Trophy, awarded to the player exemplifying outstanding performance as determined by the Boston Chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Charlie Coyle has been selected for the John P. Bucyk Award for providing exceptional off-ice charitable contributions, chosen by John Bucyk. Finally, Marchand (First Star), Patrice Bergeron (Second Star) and Craig Smith (Third Star) were named the Bruins Three Stars, as selected by 98.5 The Sports Hub, for being top performers at home games over the course of a season.
NHL985thesportshub.com

Bruins will have a pair of game-time decisions Saturday vs. Sabres

The Boston Bruins will have a pair of game-time decisions for Saturday’s matinee with the Sabres, as both winger Chris Wagner and defenseman Mike Reilly were held out of Friday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena. “Both had a maintenance day,” Cassidy said of the absences. “Reilly was dealing with an...
NHLNHL

Bruins Clinch Postseason Berth with Win Over Devils

NEWARK - The Bruins entered the 2020-21 campaign with some question marks. In addition to some on-ice changes - chief among them, blue line stalwarts Zdeno Chara and Torey Krug departing via free agency - a global pandemic also brought with it plenty of uncertainty, as doubts arose about whether or not a season could even be completed.
NHLBoston Herald

Ondrej Kase makes long-awaited appearance at Bruins’ practice

With three games left in the Bruins’ grueling regular season, the team got a very pleasant surprise on Friday. For the first time since getting hit in the head by an innocuous-looking check by New Jersey’s Miles Wood in the second game of the season, Ondrej Kase stepped onto the Warrior Ice Arena sheet for a full team practice and participated with no restrictions on his activity, earning stick claps from his teammates at the start of practice and the center stretch position at the end of it.
NHLBoston Globe

Which Bruins would make good media personalities post-career?

The National Hockey League recently signed separate television deals with ESPN and Turner Sports. The contract begins next season and runs through the end of the 2027-28 campaign. Instead of opting for one majority package as they did with NBC since the 2005-06 season, the NHL gains one extra outlet,...