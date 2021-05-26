newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Bank CEOs outline pandemic support; senators split on issues

By KEN SWEET and MARCY GORDON
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h0g1l_0aCN9Yos00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The CEOs of the six biggest U.S. banks went before Congress Wednesday, eager to lay out their support for struggling consumers and small businesses hard hit by the pandemic.

But lawmakers focused more keenly in a Senate hearing on the contentious social and political issues dividing the country.

Climate change, voting rights and racial inequity animated the debate and questioning of the executives in a hearing by the Senate Banking Committee. Democrats demanded the Wall Street powerhouses do more to help struggling minority communities. Republicans warned against promoting social activism through banking practices.

“Profits have gone up, stock prices have soared, your own compensation is stratospheric — but workers get a smaller and smaller share of the wealth they create and they’re working harder than ever,” Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, the committee chairman, told the CEOs. “We have a racial wealth and income gap that has barely budged since we passed the Civil Rights Act. Prove to us that you are going to use your positions to ... make our economy work for everyone — not just CEOs and the wealthy.”

Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, the panel’s senior Republican, said the banking industry showed remarkable resilience during the pandemic recession as he mounted a robust defense of capitalism. Toomey echoed an idea with growing cultural currency among conservatives, voicing concern about increased pressure on banks “to embrace wokeism” and promote social activism through their policies.

The chief executives of JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs appeared via video for the hearing by the Senate panel, which will be followed by a House committee session on Thursday.

The CEOs appeared as the U.S. economy is recovering from the recession. Big banks’ profits surged in the first three months of the year as the recovery took hold. They were able to release billions of dollars from their loan-loss reserves originally set aside in the early days of the pandemic last year.

The industry, which was blamed for the Great Recession more than a decade ago, has spent most of 2020 and this year trying to appear helpful and willing to work with borrowers and businesses. Banks across the country waived fees and put millions of mortgages into forbearance to shore up Americans’ distressed finances in the pandemic.

“Citi quickly took action through a comprehensive approach to provide immediate, on-the-ground relief,” Jane Fraser, the new Citigroup CEO, testified.

Most of the banks’ relief measures were meant to be temporary and are now going away. Senators pushed the CEOs to promise they would not force anyone into foreclosure or bankruptcy resulting from pandemic hardship after the measures expired. Democratic senators also pushed hard on what banks are doing to increase diversity in their ranks, and to address wealth inequality between Black and Latino households and white households.

“You’ve heard from everyone on this panel that we’re trying to do more,” said JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, in response to questions on how well banks were doing in lending to minorities and the poor.

Brown criticized the banks for reducing lending to small businesses gutted by the pandemic while buying back their own stock. Bank of America, he said, reduced small business lending by 14% while buying back tens of billions of dollars worth of its stock. CEO Brian Moynihan parried the attack, saying, “The good news is that we can do both.”

Challenged by Brown on the wide gulf between bank CEOs’ compensation and average employees’ pay, Dimon responded, “We’re very proud of the opportunities we give to all of our people.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., a longtime critic of the big banks, pushed hard on why they collected overdraft fees on checking accounts during the pandemic.

In a tense exchange, she called Dimon “the king of the overdraft fee,” maintaining that JPMorgan collects more than seven times in fees per account than its competitors.

Dimon disputed the accuracy of Warren's figures. The bank says that last year it waived fees on over 1 million deposit accounts, including overdraft fees, with no questions asked. JPMorgan Chase has an account called Secure Banking with no overdraft fee and says it makes other accommodations to customers in specific situations.

Warren said the past year “has shown that corporate profits are more important to your bank” than helping struggling people.

Republicans, now in the minority in Congress after the latest national elections, renewed their warnings against seeking new regulations for the banking industry as a solution to problems. They praised programs created by Congress last year and renewed in early 2021 such as the Paycheck Protection Program that has funneled hundreds of billions in forgivable loans to small businesses. U.S. banks helped distribute more than $700 billion in loans under the program through late May.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., challenged some of the CEOs on their public opposition to Georgia’s new Republican election law. Critics say the sweeping rewrite of Georgia’s election rules will restrict voting access, especially for voters of color, and it has become a flashpoint in the polarized political battle cleaving the country.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
44K+
Followers
46K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Business
State
Ohio State
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Washington State
Memphis, TN
Health
State
Georgia State
Local
Tennessee Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Brian Moynihan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America Banks#Ceos#U S Economy#U S Senators#Republican Senators#Democratic Lawmakers#Ap#Democrats#Republicans#Jpmorgan Chase#Citigroup#Wells Fargo#Bank Of America#Morgan Stanley#Goldman Sachs#House#Americans#Latino#Secure Banking#Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Senate
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
MinoritiesPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

State GOP lawmakers try to limit teaching about race, racism

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — Teachers and professors in Idaho will be prevented from “indoctrinating” students on race. Oklahoma teachers will be prohibited from saying certain people are inherently racist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously. Tennessee schools will risk losing state aid if their lessons include particular concepts about race and racism.
ProtestsPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Partiers protest Belgium virus rules; medics demand support

BRUSSELS — (AP) — Thousands of protesters angry at pandemic-related restrictions marched to European Union headquarters in Brussels on Saturday and had minor tussles with police over their unauthorized gathering. The crowd initially assembled in a Brussels park for a party designed to flout Belgium’s COVID-19 rules and a related...
Memphis, TNtennesseestar.com

Former Memphis IRS Employee Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud

A former Internal Revenue Service (IRS) employee pleaded guilty in federal court this week to defrauding that agency by filing false tax returns for various taxpayers in the Memphis area, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee announced recently. Federal officials identified the former IRS employee as...
Shelby County, TNdailymemphian.com

Mask mandate lifted for fully vaccinated in Shelby County

This story will be updated. In a tweet late Friday, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris announced the end to the mask mandate for fully vaccinated people in the county. The change will be reflected in the rewritten Health Directive 21, which goes into effect at 12:01 Saturday morning, May 15.
Shelby County, TNdailymemphian.com

CDC guidelines prompt county to reconsider new directive

Shortly after the Centers for Disease Control announced Thursday, May 13, that vaccinated Americans could return to normal, ditching the masks in almost all situations, including large gatherings, Shelby County government said Health Directive No. 21, set to go into effect Saturday, may be in for a rewrite. “In light...