Knicks Bruised in Game 1

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Knicks fans have been tortured the last eight years for what has happened not only on the court but of the court as well. The 2020-2021 season was not expected to be any different. Long time assistant coach Tom Thibideau was hired to change the culture of the team. The defensive minded coach had to instill his philosophy to a crew of young players. Something happened during the year as the team made statements and opened the eyes of the NBA landscape. Julius Randle became an All-Star. Derrick Rose showed skills and leadership coming off the bench. RJ Barrett played like the first round pick chosen number 3 in the 2019 draft. Immanuel Quickley established himself and justified getting picked 25th in last year’s draft. Fast forward to last Sunday night when the Knicks hosted the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. The two teams played each other 3 times during the regular season with New York winning all 3. It would be a different Sunday night as Trae Young showed why he is one of the most talented guards in the NBA.

