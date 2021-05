The Wild At Heart is an adventure game about two kids, magical creatures, and adventure. The game starts as a young kid named Wake prepares to run away from his troubled home environment. After packing the essentials, PB & J sandwiches and his handheld "Game Bun" gaming system, Wake runs off into the woods behind his house, quickly gets lost, and finds himself in a magical woodland realm called The Deep Woods. Sounds like an interesting premise for an adventure game, right? If so, be sure to watch this exclusive episode of New Gameplay Today, during which Alex Van Aken, Ben Reeves, and Moonlight Kids' Co-Founder, Chris Sumsky, show off the game's first 20 minutes.