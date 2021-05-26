SweetWater festival presenting virtual concert with familiar faces

STUART – Back in 2003, Margaret (“Peggy”) O’Neill realized that string instruments were not being taught to children in any of the local schools, apart from one private Christian academy. This rather stark realization was the inspiration for Bach’s Children’s Music School, a nonprofit music academy, of which Ms. O’Neill is the director. According to her staff, she is also the heart and soul of the place in every respect, though she is not much for accolades, even richly deserved ones.