Miami Gardens, FL

Chad Johnson: To Me, My Style is Like Emanuel Augustus

By Random Hits
Boxing Scene
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer NFL star wide receiver Chad Johnson made a name for himself throughout his storied career by combining elite on-field production with highlight-reel celebrations and an outspokenness that made him a household name. Now, he will look to take that same formula into his boxing debut when he steps into the ring for an exhibition against versatile fighter Brian Maxwell on Sunday, June 6 as part of the Mayweather vs. Paul SHOWTIME PPV event at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

NFLNews4Jax.com

Ecstatic fans buying up Jaguars season tickets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars fans have been electric after landing quarterback Trevor Lawrence as the team’s first pick in the NFL draft. Phones have been ringing off the hook from people wanting to purchase season tickets. Chad Johnson, the senior vice president of sales for the Jaguars, is ecstatic about the fan momentum.
NFLBad Left Hook

Mayweather vs. Logan Paul card adds former NFL player Chad Johnson

Former NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson will make his boxing debut on June 6th as part of the undercard of Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul. Johnson will fight an exhibition match against a yet-to-be-determined opponent. ESPN reports that Johnson will likely fight in a 4 or 6 round match against...
Combat SportsYardbarker

Report: Chad Johnson Refused to Fight Adam 'Pacman' Jones in Boxing Match

Bengals legend Chad Johnson is stepping into the boxing ring next month. He'll fight a celebrity or athlete ahead of Floyd Mayweather's match against Logan Paul. Ochocinco's opponent has yet to be determined, but promoters were targeting former Bengals cornerback Adam 'Pacman' Jones according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Star Chad Johnson To Fight In Boxing Match

It looks like former All-Pro wide receiver Chad Johnson is the latest ex-athlete to get involved in the world of celebrity boxing. Johnson will be fighting in an exhibition bout against a yet-to-be announced celebrity or athlete as part of the undercard for the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul exhibition fight on June 6 in Miami.
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
AllBengals

Bengals Legend Chad Johnson is Taking His Talents to the Boxing Ring

CINCINNATI — Bengals legend Chad Johnson boxed throughout his NFL career to help with his hand-eye coordinator and to stay in shape. The 43-year-old is putting that talent to the test and will fight in an exhibition match against a celebrity or athlete on June 6 ahead of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul matchup at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
NFLchatsports.com

Eagles News: T.O. says Jalen Hurts is going to lead Philadelphia to winning the NFC East

'Jalen Hurts...he's always going to put them in contention'. (@dksportsbook) pic.twitter.com/aIuxGoPBlF— br_betting (@br_betting) May 14, 2021. CHAD JOHNSON: Will the Cowboys make the playoffs? They’ve got all that firepower on offense, why wouldn’t they?. TERRELL OWENS: I’ll say yes. CHAD JOHNSON: Will they win the NFC East?. TERRELL OWENS: No.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

We like the way Chad Johnson believes in Patrick Mahomes

It’s not hard to find a talking head among NFL analysts saying things with great certainty or even making some bold proclamation before the season begins. It’s already happening about the 2021 season, and will continue with great fervor through training camp. However, we can’t help but admire the way former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson—often known as Ochocinco—backs up his claims, especially as they pertain to K.C. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
NFLfoxwilmington.com

Ex-NFL star Chad Johnson ready for boxing debut, understands risk

Chad Johnson, also known as Chad OchoCinco, is getting ready for his boxing debut next month. The 43-year-old will square off against former MMA fighter Brian Maxwell as part of the undercard for the main event between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul. Johnson explained in an interview with USA Today on Thursday he got the call from the undefeated Mayweather and was immediately in.
NFLCBS Sports

Chad Johnson to compete in exhibition boxing bout on Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul undercard

Six-time NFL Pro Bowler Chad Johnson is set to step into the boxing ring on June 6 when he participates on an exhibition bout on the undercard of the Showtime pay-per-view event headlined by Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul. Sources confirmed the plans to CBS Sports for Johnson's fight on the card from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami after he spoke about it on the I AM AN ATHLETE podcast.
Miami Gardens, FLyourgv.com

Fighter from Roanoke announces a big boxing world battle on local podcast

One local podcast, Ten Minutes of Truth, spread a bit of news about the boxing world over the weekend before any top name sports broadcaster. Brian Maxwell, a mixed martial arts fighter from Roanoke, notified Shawn Barksdale of Ten Minutes of Truth that he had signed the contract on Thursday to join the fight with Chad Johnson, former NFL receiver, on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Logan Paul on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
NFLmymmanews.com

Brian Maxwell Says Jorge Masvidal Helped Secure Boxing Fight Against Former NFLer Chad Johnson

Interview with Brian Maxwell above – Check it out. Brian Maxwell discusses his boxing fight against former NFL player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson at Mayweather vs. Paul on June 5. Brian also talks about how he got involved in combat sports, working at a car dealership for his day job and how UFC welterweight helped him get this boxing fight against Chad Johnson.