Chad Johnson: To Me, My Style is Like Emanuel Augustus

Former NFL star wide receiver Chad Johnson made a name for himself throughout his storied career by combining elite on-field production with highlight-reel celebrations and an outspokenness that made him a household name. Now, he will look to take that same formula into his boxing debut when he steps into the ring for an exhibition against versatile fighter Brian Maxwell on Sunday, June 6 as part of the Mayweather vs. Paul SHOWTIME PPV event at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.