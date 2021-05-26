Cancel
Preston, ID

Fern Peterson Poteet

By Linda Prefontaine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFern Peterson Poteet, a 96-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Pleasant Grove, Utah, at her daughter’s home. She was born Sept. 3, 1924, in Preston, Idaho, to Charles Joel and Zeffie “Zeffa” Fern Bennett Peterson. She was the sixth of seven children and grew up in a loving home.

