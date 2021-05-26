newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Brooklyn Nets Owner Adds Pro Lacrosse Team Growing Portfolio

By Justin Byers
Posted by 
Front Office Sports
Front Office Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Billionaire Joseph Tsai, owner of the Brooklyn Nets and co-founder of Alibaba, is adding another team to his growing sports empire. Tsai reached an agreement with the National Lacrosse League on Wednesday to bring an expansion team to Las Vegas. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, but the price tag should be comparable to that of the NLL’s Saskatchewan Rush franchise, which sold for more than $10 million earlier this month, according to Sportico.

frontofficesports.com
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

150
Followers
2K+
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Front Office Sports's News Break profile

 https://frontofficesports.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premier Lacrosse League#World Lacrosse#The Nets#The Brooklyn Nets#Nll#Saskatchewan Rush#Sportico#Russian#Forbes#San Diego Seals#Nhl#Golden Knights#Raiders#Oakland Athletics#Professional Franchises#Co Founder#Los Angeles Fc#Lead Investor#Billionaire Joseph Tsai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLS
News Break
NFL
News Break
MLB
News Break
Lacrosse
News Break
WNBA
News Break
Alibaba
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Brooklyn Nets beat Chicago Bulls 105-91

NEW YORK - Kyrie Irving scored 22 points while playing with Kevin Durant and James Harden for the first time in three months, leading the Brooklyn Nets to a 105-91 victory over the Chicago Bulls. The eighth appearance of the season for Brooklyn's Big Three wasn't particularly pretty, with the...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets: Predicting the perfect playoff rotation for Steve Nash

The Brooklyn Nets, despite their bad injury luck and questions about how Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving would all fit together in the rotation, managed to scratch out the second seed in the Eastern Conference, meaning they will face off against either the Washington Wizards or Boston Celtics in the first round.
NBAPosted by
Front Office Sports

A-Rod and Lore Secure T-Wolves, Launch VC Firm

With an agreement in place to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves — plus a new venture capital firm and a $500 million SPAC — Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore are on a major roll. The deal for the Timberwolves — first reported by Front Office Sports on Thursday — also includes...
NBANBA

Nets 123, Cavaliers 109: Brooklyn Clinches No. 2 Seed

The Brooklyn Nets closed out a historic season with a 123-109 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers to clinch the Eastern Conference’s No. 2 seed in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. With the win, the Nets have finished the season with a record of 48-24 for a franchise record winning percentage of .667. They finished 24 games over .500, the largest margin in franchise history. Their 48 wins are the third-most in franchise history, accomplished in this shortened 72-game season.
NFLPosted by
Front Office Sports

A’s Ultimatum: It’s New Stadium or New City

They say that in negotiations, the side that can walk away has the advantage. The Oakland A’s are flexing that power with a fresh threat to relocate if the team cannot secure a new ballpark. The team said on Tuesday that they were directed by Major League Baseball to explore...
NBAPost-Crescent

Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets odds, picks and prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers (22-49) and Brooklyn Nets (47-24) wrap up the regular season Sunday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze the Cavaliers vs. Nets odds and lines, with NBA picks and predictions. The Cavaliers have won just once across the...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine Status Agains Brooklyn Nets

Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls were eliminated from post-season play on Friday evening, and it is now the fourth year in a row the Bulls will not make the NBA Playoffs. During the NBA's trading deadline, the Bulls pulled off a win-now move to acquire Orlando Magic's All-Star Nikola Vucevic, but even in a season where ten seeds make the NBA Playoffs, the Bulls just could not get it done.
NBAgilaherald.com

EAC alum baller James will be with Brooklyn Nets for the playoffs

BROOKLYN – Former Eastern Arizona College hoopster Mike James signed with the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA for the rest of the season and post-season. James, who starred at EAC in the 2008-10 seasons, previously signed two 10-day contracts after coming over from CSKA Moscow in Russia, where he played last. Before that, James had very successful stints in Greece and Italy.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets winning title would be a trend-breaking triumph

The Brooklyn Nets are gearing up for a matchup against the Boston Celtics in their first playoff series with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden all on the floor at the same time. This combination has given the Nets one of the most dynamic and unstoppable offenses the game has ever seen.
NBANBA

Nets Notes: Brooklyn Tips Off Playoff Week Practices

The Brooklyn Nets began playoff week on Tuesday with little choice but to keep the focus inward. They took Monday off after locking up the Eastern Conference’s No. 2 seed with Sunday’s win over Cleveland, finishing 48-24 for a franchise record .667 winning percentage. That left them waiting for Tuesday night’s game between seventh-place Boston and eighth-place Charlotte in the NBA’s new play-in tournament to see who their first-round opponent was.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Get ready for the NBA Playoffs with new Brooklyn Nets gear

The NBA Playoffs are here. So step your game up with some new Brooklyn Nets gear before watching them make a deep run. Check out our favorites. The Brooklyn Nets didn’t finish as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference – but they’re probably the most feared team in the East.
NBAabc7ny.com

Favored Brooklyn Nets attracting big bets to win NBA title

The Brooklyn Nets franchise hasn't won a league championship since Julius Erving was dunking on the ABA in 1976. Bettors are betting big money that the Nets' title drought is about to end. Entering this year's playoffs, the loaded Nets are the consensus favorites to win the NBA title, and...
NBANBA

Nets 105, Bulls 91: Brooklyn Wins Fourth Straight

The Brooklyn Nets brought their big three back together and — after a shaky start — ultimately breezed past the Chicago Bulls for their fourth straight win, 105-91 at Barclays Center on Saturday afternoon. With Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden all taking the court together for the first...
NBAu.today

Brooklyn Nets in Talks to Start Accepting Bitcoin

According to a report by The New York Daily News, BSE Global, the parent company of the Brooklyn Nets, will make cryptocurrency-related announcements in the near future. The basketball franchise is expected to start accepting Bitcoin for tickets and merch or even pay its athletes in the flagship crypto. During...
NBAPosted by
GQMagazine

Who Are the Brooklyn Nets Fans?

The 2014 playoffs were tough for the Brooklyn Nets. Not because of their play, necessarily: the team, having moved from New Jersey the previous season, rode an aging Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to a second-round exit. The true underperformers were the fans. So lackluster was their support that, during a first-round game in Toronto, the team’s official Twitter account wrote, “#Nets fans take note- this is what a playoff crowd sounds like..set your DVD and take notes.” Even the team’s best players wondered where the support was. "They could do better," Garnett said at the time. "I was expecting Brooklyn to be real hostile, New York-style.” Pierce piled on: “Hopefully the next game, it will get a lot better from the start.”