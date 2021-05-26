Brooklyn Nets Owner Adds Pro Lacrosse Team Growing Portfolio

The 2014 playoffs were tough for the Brooklyn Nets. Not because of their play, necessarily: the team, having moved from New Jersey the previous season, rode an aging Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to a second-round exit. The true underperformers were the fans. So lackluster was their support that, during a first-round game in Toronto, the team’s official Twitter account wrote, “#Nets fans take note- this is what a playoff crowd sounds like..set your DVD and take notes.” Even the team’s best players wondered where the support was. "They could do better," Garnett said at the time. "I was expecting Brooklyn to be real hostile, New York-style.” Pierce piled on: “Hopefully the next game, it will get a lot better from the start.”