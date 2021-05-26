Brooklyn Nets Owner Adds Pro Lacrosse Team Growing Portfolio
Billionaire Joseph Tsai, owner of the Brooklyn Nets and co-founder of Alibaba, is adding another team to his growing sports empire. Tsai reached an agreement with the National Lacrosse League on Wednesday to bring an expansion team to Las Vegas. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, but the price tag should be comparable to that of the NLL’s Saskatchewan Rush franchise, which sold for more than $10 million earlier this month, according to Sportico.frontofficesports.com