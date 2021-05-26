Cancel
Grammys announce changes for Album of the Year to add all credited artists, songwriters and more

By Erik Anderson
awardswatch.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChanges for Dance, Classical and and Visual Media were also approved. The Recording Academy released today the latest GRAMMY Awards Rules and Guidelines, which reflect new changes to the process for the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Introduced in June 2020, the annual disclosure of the GRAMMY Awards Rules and Guidelines mirrors the Academy’s commitment to ensuring its actions are fair and transparent and that all details surrounding the awards process are easily accessible to the music community at large.

