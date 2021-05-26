$6 Billion in ‘Forgotten’ Luxury Watches Are Lurking in US Homes, a New Survey Suggests

Could you be sitting on a ticking goldmine? Watchfinder & Co. certainly thinks so. That’s because the pre-owned luxury watch specialist conducted a survey that found that the US has around $6 billion worth of “forgotten” or disregarded luxury watches. The survey, which included 26,000 participants, classifies a luxury watch as any piece that costs over $1,300 at the point of purchase. Forty-three percent of respondents to the survey said they have at least one luxury watch they do not wear, and 42 percent of respondents said they do not know the current value of their timepieces. US luxury watch owners in the survey, are said to own 2.6 luxury watches on average.