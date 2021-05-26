newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

$6 Billion in ‘Forgotten’ Luxury Watches Are Lurking in US Homes, a New Survey Suggests

By Demetrius Simms
Posted by 
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Could you be sitting on a ticking goldmine? Watchfinder & Co. certainly thinks so. That’s because the pre-owned luxury watch specialist conducted a survey that found that the US has around $6 billion worth of “forgotten” or disregarded luxury watches. The survey, which included 26,000 participants, classifies a luxury watch as any piece that costs over $1,300 at the point of purchase. Forty-three percent of respondents to the survey said they have at least one luxury watch they do not wear, and 42 percent of respondents said they do not know the current value of their timepieces. US luxury watch owners in the survey, are said to own 2.6 luxury watches on average.

robbreport.com
Robb Report

Robb Report

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
623K+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolex Watches#Patek Philippe Watch#Watchfinder Co#Rolex Submariner#Omega#Americans#Luxury Watches#Luxury Watch Owners#Vintage Watches#Manufacturers#Forty Three Percent#Family Heirlooms#Generations#Money#People#Impressive Clips#Ceo#Grandpa#Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Apparel
Related
MarketsPosted by
Robb Report

Global Luxury Sales Could Reach Over $350 Billion This Year, a New Report Suggests

The global luxury goods sector is poised for a rebound. However, many uncertainties remain—and there are two possible trajectories for the market’s recovery this year. That’s according to Bain & Co., which released a report today in collaboration with Italian luxury brands committee Fondazione Altagamma. According to the management consulting firm, the market could reach 250 billion to 295 billion euros (or about $304 billion to $358 billion at current exchange), depending on which one of two scenarios play out in 2021.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Luxury Goods Market To Reach $296.9 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Luxury Goods - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Businessmining.com

Russia’s biggest cut diamond fetches $14.1 million at Christie’s

A flawless 100.94-carat colorless diamond that’s considered to be the biggest polished gem from Russia sold for 12.84 million Swiss francs ($14.1 million) at Christie’s in Geneva. The gem hammered at 10.9 million Swiss francs before auction house fees were applied. It was estimated at 12 million to 18 million...
Beauty & Fashionwatchesbysjx.com

Highlights: The Creatives at Phillips’ Hong Kong Watch Auction

Having rounded up some of the interesting and probably overlooked at Phillips’ upcoming Hong Kong watch auction, we now take a look at some of the independent watchmaking highlights in the sale. The auction includes big ticket headline lots like a F.P. Journe Tourbillon Souverain, and of course the F.P....
Travelyourmileagemayvary.net

Luxury Disney Hotel Sells For Over 1/2 Billion Dollars

There aren’t many luxury hotels around Walt Disney World. Sure, Disney markets many of its resorts as luxury properties but they lack many of the amenities that people who pay for luxury hotels are looking for. There are only two true luxury properties around Walt Disney World (although there will...
ApparelFinancial Times

Woman’s hour: eight diamond-set watches

A lot of sparkly rocks went into the watches from the latest women’s collections. A lot of patience too. Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Precious Hours Reverso decorated with white lilies took eight hours to enamel, 40 hours to engrave the flowers, 21 hours to set the gems and two hours more to paste on the mother of pearl dial. The watch is also available in designs with pink arums, blue arums and purple arums with diamonds aplenty.
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

French Luxury Tycoon Bernard Arnault Is Now Tied With Jeff Bezos For Richest Person In The World

Less than a month after reaching the pinnacle of a $200 billion net worth for the third time in late April, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos can no longer claim to be the richest person in the world. He now has a neighbor at the top spot: French billionaire Bernard Arnault, the head of luxury goods group LVMH, ended the day $800 million richer—with a net worth of $186 billion—after the company’s shares closed nearly half a percent higher in Europe. On the other side of the Atlantic, Amazon stock dropped by a little more than 1% on Friday, shaving $2.3 billion from Bezos’ net worth and placing both men at the $186 billion mark.
Gardeninghomedit.com

How To Remove Moss From Roof For Good

Overgrown moss on your roof may make your home feel like it is deep in a magical woodland forest. But in reality, moss is not a good thing when it is growing on your home, despite the magical feeling that comes along with it. Moss in your yard can also...
EntertainmentNPR

Planet Money

ROBERT MATTHEWS: (Laughter). ROMER: She just call you Robert with the good vein?. MATTHEWS: Yeah (laughter). Yes, can't miss that one. ROMER: Robert was here in Cherry Hill, N.J., to donate his blood plasma. Inside his right elbow on the skin above his good vein was a small, black, circular scar from all the times before today that the needle had gone in.
AnimalsBBC

Bird-watching: New study reveals world is home to 50 billion birds!

There are at least 50 billion birds in the world, according to a new estimate by experts. A study done by researchers at the University of New South Wales in Australia hopes to give a "snapshot" of the global bird population which can then help with conservation efforts to save birds from extinction.
LifestylePosted by
Robb Report

From Signature Colors to Upcycling: How Luxury Packaging Is Often More Powerful Than the Products Themselves

It’s a discovery that should disconcert even the most rarefied palate. Researchers at Basel University in Switzerland recently published a study to see what relationship price and packaging had with consumers’ perception of a wine’s quality. The results were startling. The researchers tasked 150 volunteers with sampling three different wines—all of them 2013 Italian reds. One was a $70 bottle, raved about by connoisseurs, while another was an acceptable $40 vintage. The final one was a vino da tavola, a 12-buck bargain unlikely to be on any sommelier’s radar. They split the volunteers into three groups, too.
Public Healthceoworld.biz

Most Luxurious Self Quarantine Packages And Homes In The World

Since when covid has hit the world people have gone into quarantine and self-isolation around the world. A lot of countries like the United States have had closed the borders for any foreigners to enter the territory along with that many countries have also banned passengers from even transiting via the country. Many hotels and motels around the world were transformed into isolation wards for people coming back to their nations and for them to stay there for 14 days. Here is a list of the world’s most luxurious self- quarantine packages and homes in the world:
Boats & WatercraftsBBC

Jeff Bezos and the secretive world of superyachts

News that Jeff Bezos has bought a "superyacht" has revived interest in the secretive world of the uber-rich globetrotters who enjoy these ultimate status symbols. Experts say the superyacht industry has been booming for years, even during the global economic slowdown caused by the pandemic. Jeff Bezos, the founder of...
Public Healthnwaonline.com

Covid-19 vaccination cards new luxury passes

Forget backstage passes or VIP bracelets, vaccination cards are the new ticket. Private employers, restaurants and entertainment venues are looking for ways to make those who are vaccinated feel like VIPs, both to protect workers and guests -- and to possibly entice those not yet on board. As the United...