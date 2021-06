Many of you may be too young to remember Erich Segal’s book Love Story (or the movie starring Ryan O’Neal and Ali MacGraw). But like many stories of this type, it offered tension, passion and hardship. The couple had to deal with all these things because the implied message was that they were everything to and for each other. Spoiler alert: She died at such a young age that they never realized that they weren’t everything to and for each other. Because no one person can be all there is.