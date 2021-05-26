newsbreak-logo
Dick’s Sporting Goods Reports Highest-Ever Quarterly Earnings

By Abigail Gentrup
Front Office Sports
 3 days ago
Dick’s Sporting Goods is lighting up the board as stores reopen. The retailer announced its first-quarter earnings Wednesday, recording a 119% increase in revenue to $2.92 billion compared to the $1.33 billion it reported in Q1 2020 — when Dick’s was forced to shut down its stores due to the global pandemic.

