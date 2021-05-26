Column: From the desk of Sen. Chris Kidd

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous impact on the world of tax — but not always in the way people and governments expected. For instance, state tax revenues in the U.S. held up better than people thought they would, according to Kim Rueben, senior fellow and director of the state and local finance initiative at the Urban Institute. “The big picture is that we’re in way better shape than we thought we’d be at this time last year,” she told the audience at tax solution provider Avalara’s Crush conference, which was held online this week. “At that time, states were expecting big declines in revenue, going from surpluses to trillions of dollars in deficits. It ended up being better than most states thought: Revenues have been pretty flat … As many people continued working from home, income taxes remained fairly strong, and sales taxes moved online and weren’t as low as expected.”